    Lions confirm new Super Rugby coach

    2019-10-30 08:16

    Cape Town - The Lions on Wednesday confirmed Ivan van Rooyen as their new head coach for next year's Super Rugby competition.

    He replaces Swys de Bruin, who recently parted ways with the Johannesburg-based franchise.

    "Ivan van Rooyen is someone who can build on the successes of past years. He has proven his worth within the Lions Company structures," Rudolf Straeuli, CEO of the Lions Rugby Company (LRC), said via a press statement.

    Van Rooyen is no stranger at the Lions, having been involved at the union since 2009.

    He was Currie Cup head coach for the past two seasons, leading the team to the 2019 final.

    Nicknamed 'Cash', Van Rooyen started out as a fitness trainer for the union's junior sides and is still in charge of the Lions' strength and conditioning.

    "We have the opportunity to create something very special. We have a young but dynamic team and a 'blank canvas'. It is all up to us what we make of it. Standing in front of that 'blank canvas', we will establish clear goals, we will decide who will be involved in this process, what will success look like and what tools we will use to measure our success. I am truly blessed to do what I love to do," Van Rooyen said.

    The Lions did not confirm Van Rooyen's assistants, but said they would ensure he "has the correct support system, management team and consultants for a successful 2020 Super Rugby campaign".

    Altmann Allers, chairperson and owner of LRC, added: "In Ivan we have an outstanding coach that covers all areas. His extensive knowledge of the Lions culture coupled with his scientific background is paramount in crucial decision making factors."

    - Compiled by Herman Mostert

