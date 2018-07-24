NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Lions coach: Home advantage is enormous

    2018-07-24 09:34

    Cape Town - Lions coach Swys de Bruin admits that home ground advantage plays a significant role in the Super Rugby playoff rounds.

    The Lions host the Waratahs in the semi-finals in Johannesburg on Saturday (15:05 kick-off), while the Crusaders entertain the Hurricanes in Christchurch (09:35 SA time).

    The defending champion Crusaders finished top of the overall standings and will have home ground advantage if they reach the final.

    “It’s enormous to play at home. Your chance of winning increases significantly,” De Bruin admitted in an interview with Netwerk24.

    The Lions mentor added that they’ll be fully behind the Hurricanes on Saturday as it would give them the opportunity to host the final at Ellis Park.

    “Maybe I should send Boydie (Chris Boyd, Hurricanes coach) a message of encouragement to go and beat the Crusaders in Christchurch. The two of us worked together at the Sharks academy and I know him well.”

    De Bruin said a Hurricanes victory would be extra motivation for them when they step on to the field against the Waratahs.

    “Damn, it would be nice for that to happen,” De Bruin said.

    The Crusaders, however, will be a tough to beat at home. Their 40-10 victory over the Sharks last weekend was their 13th in a row in the competition.

    Sharks coach Robert de Preez said afterwards he expected the Crusaders to win their ninth Super Rugby title.

    “The Crusaders are an excellent attacking and defending side and I can’t see any other team beating them. Their set piece is so good, lineout-wise particularly, they scored tries from that and you have to front up physically.”

    The Crusaders beat the Lions 25-17 in last year’s final at Ellis Park.

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Bulls have sights on Bok hooker -...
    Du Preez 'can't see any team beating...
    Lions semi: Just what threat do ‘Tahs...
    Sharks lost long before Christchurch

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 29 June 2018
    • Blues v Reds, Eden Park 09:35
    • Rebels v Waratahs, AAMI Park 11:45
    Saturday, 30 June 2018
    • Highlanders v Chiefs, ANZ National Stadium 09:35
    • Brumbies v Hurricanes, GIO Stadium 11:45
    • Sunwolves v Bulls, Singapore National Stadium 13:55
    • Sharks v Lions, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:15
    • Jaguares v Stormers, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 19:40
    Friday, 06 July 2018
    • Crusaders v Highlanders, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Reds v Rebels, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    21 July 2018
    20 July 2018
    14 July 2018
    13 July 2018
    07 July 2018
    06 July 2018
    30 June 2018
    29 June 2018
    03 June 2018
    02 June 2018
    01 June 2018
    26 May 2018
    25 May 2018
    19 May 2018
    18 May 2018
    12 May 2018
    11 May 2018
    05 May 2018
    04 May 2018
    28 April 2018
    27 April 2018
    22 April 2018
    21 April 2018
    20 April 2018
    14 April 2018
    13 April 2018
    07 April 2018
    06 April 2018
    01 April 2018
    31 March 2018
    30 March 2018
    24 March 2018
    23 March 2018
    18 March 2018
    17 March 2018
    16 March 2018
    10 March 2018
    09 March 2018
    03 March 2018
    02 March 2018
    24 February 2018
    23 February 2018
    17 February 2018
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby quarter-finals

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the 2018 Super Rugby quarter-finals. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will finish top of the SA Conference in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     