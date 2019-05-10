Lions coach: Altitude won’t be a factor against 'very good' Waratahs
2019-05-10 08:20
Johannesburg - Lions coach Swys de Bruin is expecting a tough encounter against "a very good" Waratahs team at Ellis Park on Saturday.
After a stress-related layoff, De Bruin is back to mentor the Lions and said they were eager for the remainder of the season.
"I'm excited about the match and have a very positive feeling about it. We've regrouped after a bye and our overseas tour and we're eager for the final phase of the season," De Bruin told Netwerk24.
The Waratahs lost 28-21 to the Bulls in Pretoria last week - and have won only four of 10 games this season - but De Bruin insists they are dangerous.
The fact that the Waratahs have been training on the Highveld for two weeks means the Lions will not have the altitude factor in their favour, De Bruin noted.
"I'd have like to have played them last week... but it is what it is. They're a very good team and the return of Tom Robinson at prop will improve that aspect of their game. We have a lot of respect for the Waratahs as a team and we know they'll be coming with a heavy onslaught," De Bruin said.
Saturday's clash is scheduled for 15:05.
Teams:
Lions
15
Andries Coetzee, 14 Courtnall Skosan, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Aphiwe
Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Vincent
Tshituka, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Stephan Lewies, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Malcolm
Marx, 1 Sti Sithole
Substitutes:
16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Wilhelm van der
Sluys, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Nic Groom, 22 Shaun Reynolds, 23 Tyrone Green
Waratahs
15
Kurtley Beale, 14 Alex Newsome, 13 Lalakai Foketi, 12 Karmichael Hunt,
11 Curtis Rona, 10 Bernard Foley, 9 Nick Phipps, 8 Michael Wells, 7
Michael Hooper (captain), 6 Ned Hanigan, 5 Rob Simmons, 4 Tom
Staniforth, 3 Sekope Kepu, 2 Damien Fitzpatrick, 1 Harry Johnson-Holmes
Substitutes:
16 Andrew Tuala, 17 Tom Robertson, 18 Chris Talakai, 19 Hugh Sinclair,
20 Will Miller, 21 Jake Gordon, 22 Adam Ashley-Cooper, 23 Cam Clark