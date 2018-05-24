Lions chop and change for visit to Newlands

Johannesburg - Lions coach Swys de Bruin has made several changes to his match-day squad for Saturday's South African Super Rugby derby against the Stormers at Newlands (17:15 kick-off).

Up front, prop Jacques van Rooyen and flank Marnus Schoeman return with Kwagga Smith moving from No 6 to No 8.



In the backline, Aphiwe Dyantyi moves from centre back to wing which sees Harold Vorster return as Rohan Janse van Rensburg’s midfield partner, while Ruan Combrinck returns at right wing.

Six changes were made to the bench of which the most notable is the inclusion of lock Rhyno Herbst.

Teams:

Stormers

TBA

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Ruan Combrinck, 13 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Nic Groom, 8 Kwagga Smith, 7 Franco Mostert (captain), 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Lourens Erasmus, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Jacques van Rooyen



Substitutes: 16 Corne Fourie, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Jacobie Adriaanse, 19 Rhyno Herbst, 20 Hacjivah Dayimani, 21 Ross Cronje, 22 Madosh Tambwe, 23 Sylvian Mahuza