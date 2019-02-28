NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Lions centre: Maybe it's good we lost at Newlands

    2019-02-28 10:11

    Cape Town - Lions centre Harold Vorster says their 19-17 loss to the Stormers at Newlands may just be the wake-up call they needed.

    "It's still the beginning of the season, so maybe it's good that we lost. Now we can work hard to correct our mistakes," Vorster told Netwerk24 as the Lions prepared for this weekend’s clash against the Bulls in Johannesburg.

    Vorster stressed that the Lions needed to improve their discipline.

    The Lions led 14-3 early against the Stormers but a string of penalties conceded towards the end of the game cost the visitors dearly, as the hosts scored the winning try deep in injury time.

    "Our discipline let us down, especially in the second half. We conceded three penalties in the first half and 15 in the second half. It cost us dearly," Vorster added.

    The Lions will name their team to face the Bulls later on Thursday, with Saturday's clash at Ellis Park scheduled for 15:05.

    Teams:

    Lions

    TBA

    Bulls

    15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Dylan Sage, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Handré Pollard (captain), 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Hanro Liebenberg, 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 5 Eli Snyman, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

    Substitutes: 16 Corniel Els, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Dayan van der Westhuizen, 19 Jannes Kirsten, 20 Tim Agaba, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Divan Rossouw

