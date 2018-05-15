Lions, Boks hold breath on Whiteley fitness

Cape Town - The Lions are hopeful that captain Warren Whiteley will be ready for action in the coming weeks.



The No 8 remains sidelined with a knee injury that prevented him from featuring on the Lions’ recent four-game Australasian tour.

Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli told Netwerk24 that Whiteley could be ready for action in two weeks’ time.

“We’re taking it week for week. He’ll have to show that he can take contact without any discomfort. He has done on-field training, but is yet to take contact,” Straeuli said.

Time is however running out for Whiteley to be ready in time for the Springboks’ first match of the season - against Wales in Washington DC on June 2.

Should Whiteley recover as the Lions project, then he’ll have only the game against the Stormers at Newlands on May 26 as preparation for the international season.

He is also a strong contender for the Springbok captaincy.

Meanwhile, the Lions also received some good news with scrumhalf Ross Cronje fit to face the Brumbies at Ellis Park on Saturday (17:15 kick-off).

Cronje returned to action for the Golden Lions XV against the Valke in a SuperSport Rugby Challenge match last weekend.

He was sidelined for two months with a rib injury.