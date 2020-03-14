NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Lions blown away by rampant Blues in Auckland

    2020-03-14 07:18

    Garrin Lambley - Sport24 Editor

    The Lions' 2020 Super Rugby season suffered another embarrassing blow when they were trounced by the Blues in their clash at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.

    As it happened | Blues v Lions

    The Blues won 43-10 after leading 22-10 at half-time.

    The Blues scored six tries through centre Rieko Ioane (2), fullback Stephen Perofeta, lock Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, No 8 Hoskins Sotutu and a penalty try. Flyhalf Otere Black added three conversions and a penalty, while replacement back Harry Plummer chipped in with a conversion of his own.

    The Lions replied with a solitary try by centre Dan Kriel and a conversion and penalty by flyhalf Elton Jantjies.

    The Blues picked up a full-house of five points for their victory to move to the top of both the New Zealand Conference and the Overall standings as they continue their impressive start to their campaign under coach Leon MacDonald.

    The Lions, meanwhile, left empty-handed and remained rock-bottom of the South African Conference and slipped to 14th in the Overall log as they lost their third Australasian tour match on the bounce.

    In next weekend's Round 8 action, the Blues host the Brumbies at Eden Park (Saturday, 21 March at 08:35 SA time), while the Lions travel to Dunedin to face the Highlanders (Saturday, 21 March at 05:45 SA time).

    Teams:

    Blues

    15 Stephen Perofeta, 14 Matt Duffie, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 TJ Faiane (captain), 11 Mark Telea, 10 Otere Black, 9 Sam Nock, 8 Hoskins Sotutu, 7 Blake Gibson, 6 Dalton Papalii, 5 Jacob Pierce, 4 Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 3 Sione Mafileo, 2 James Parsons, 1 Karl Tu’inukuafe

    Substitutes: 16 Luteru Tolai, 17 Joe Walsh, 18 Marcel Renata, 19 Aaron Carroll, 20 Akira Ioane, 21 Jonathan Ruru, 22 Harry Plummer, 23 Emoni Narawa

    Lions

    15 Tyrone Green, 14 Jamba Ulengo, 13 Manuel Rass, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies (captain), 9 Andre Warner, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Ruan Vermaak, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Willem Alberts, 3 Frans van Wyk, 2 Jan-Hemming Campher, 1 Dylan Smith

    Substitutes: 16 Pieter Jansen, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 20 Len Massyn, 21 Morne van den Berg, 22 Shaun Reynolds, 23 Andries Coetzee

