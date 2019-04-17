NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Lions blow as Skosan returns to SA to be with father

    2019-04-17 08:04

    Cape Town - The Lions have received a major blow with the news that wing Courtnall Skosan has returned to South Africa ahead of his side's clash against the Chiefs in Hamilton on Friday. 

    According to a Lions statement on Wednesday, Skosan's father is "gravely ill". 

    Tyler Green is being flown over to New Zealand as a replacement for Skosan in the squad, while there are now a number of positional shifts as a result of Skosan's unavailability. 

    Sylvian Mahuza moves from fullback to right wing to replace Skosan while Andries Coetzee, who was due to start on the bench, will now be back in the No 15 jersey. 

    Ruan Combrinck, meanwhile, will now take Coetzee's place on the bench. 

    Kick-off on Friday is at 09:35 (SA time). 

    Teams:

    Chiefs

    15 Jack Debreczeni, 14 Sean Wainui, 13 Alex Nankivell, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 11 Ataata Moeakiola, 10 Marty McKenzie, 9 Brad Weber (captain), 8 Taleni Seu, 7 Lachlan Boshier, 6 Luke Jacobson, 5 Mitchell Brown, 4 Tyler Ardron, 3 Nepo Laulala, 2 Liam Polwart, 1 Angus Ta'avao

    Substitutes: 16 Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17 Atu Moli, 18 Sosefo Kautai, 19 Jesse Parete, 20 Pita Gus Sowakula, 21 Jonathan Taumateine, 22 Tumua Manu, 23 Shaun Stevenson

    Lions

    15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Franco Naude, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Gianni Lombard, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Stephan Lewies, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Sti Sithole

    Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Frans Van Wyk, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Nic Groom, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Ruan Combrinck

    More In This Category

    Barrett brothers rested by Plumtree
    Chiefs name new captain for Lions...
    Folau to fight Rugby Australia...
    Marx-less Lions: Bok rotations still...

    Fixtures

    Friday, 19 April 2019
    • Chiefs v Lions, FMG Stadium Waikato 09:35
    • Sunwolves v Hurricanes, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 12:00
    • Sharks v Reds, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 15:05
    Saturday, 20 April 2019
    • Highlanders v Blues, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
    • Waratahs v Rebels, Allianz Stadium 11:45
    • Stormers v Brumbies, Cape Town 15:05
    Friday, 26 April 2019
    • Crusaders v Lions, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Sunwolves v Highlanders, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 12:00
    View complete fixtures

