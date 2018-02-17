Lions beat Sharks in Ellis Park humdinger

Cape Town - The Lions got their 2018 Super Rugby campaign off to a winning start, beating the Sharks in a pulsating clash at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday.



The Lions outlining their title credentials with a dominant display at scrum time, helping them in no small measure to their 26-19 success after they lead 14-7 at half-time.

The Lions scored four tries through centre Lionel Mapoe (2), wing Aphiwe Dyantyi and flank Kwagga Smith. Flyhalf Elton Jantjies, who struggled at times off the kicking tee, was successful with three conversions.

The Sharks replied with three tries by flyhalf Robert du Preez and wings Sbu Nkosi and Makazole Mapimpi. Du Preez, who also had his radar off target at times, added two conversions.

The Lions picked up four points for their victory, while the Sharks left with a single point for losing by seven or fewer points.

In next weekend's Round 2 action, the Lions welcome the Jaguares to Ellis Park (Saturday, February 24 at 15:05), while the Sharks have a bye.

Teams:

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Marvin Orie, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques van Rooyen

Substitutes: 16 Robbie Coetzee, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Jacobie Adriaanse, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Hacjivah Dayimani, 22 Howard Mnisi, 23 Rohan Janse van Rensburg

Sharks

15 Lwazi Mvovo, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Cameron Wright, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Stephan Lewies, 4 Ruan Botha (captain), 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Juan Schoeman

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 John-Hubert Meyer, 18 Tendai Mtawarira, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Tyler Paul, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Curwin Bosch, 23 Kobus van Wyk