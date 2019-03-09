Lions beat Jaguares in Ellis Park try-fest

Cape Town - The Lions got back to winning ways when they beat the Jaguares in their Super Rugby clash at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The Lions, who beat the self-same Jaguares side in Buenos Aires in Week 1 before losing back-to-back matches against the Stormers and Bulls, triumphed 47-39 after leading 26-13 at half-time.

The Lions, who fielded a number of youngsters to have come through the ranks at the union, scored seven tries through lock Rhyno Herbst, flyhalf Elton Jantjies, No 8 Kwagga Smith, centre Wandisile Simelane, flank Marnus Schoeman and wing Courtnall Skosan (2). Jantjies was also on target with six conversions for a personal haul of 17 points.

The Jaguares replied with six tries of their own by replacement back Ramiro Moyano, a brace by starting hooker Julian Montoya as well as five-pointer by back-up rake Gaspar Baldunciel and late tries by centre Matias Moroni and fullback Joaquin Tuculet which denied the home side a bonus point. Flyhalf Joaquin Diaz Bonilla was on target with a conversion and a penalty, while replacement Juan Cruz Mallia also added two conversions of his own.



The Lions picked up four points for their victory and moved to fourth in the South African Conference and ninth in the Overall standings.

The Jaguares left empty-handed, but stayed third and eighth in the SA Conference and Overall log, respectively.

In next weekend's Round 5 action, the Lions host the Melbourne Rebels (Saturday, March 16 at 15:05), while the Jaguares are in action against the Stormers at Newlands (Friday, March 15 at 19:10.)

Teams:

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Franco Naude, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Kwagga Smith, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Rhyno Herbst, 4 Ruan Vermaak, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Malcom Marx (captain), 1 Dylan Smith

Substitutes: 16 Pieter Jansen, 17 Nathan McBeth, 18 Frans van Wyk, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 James Venter, 21 Dillon Smit, 22 Harold Vorster, 23 Gianni Lombard/Tyrone Green

Jaguares

15 Joaquin Tuculet (captain), 14 Sebastian Cancelliere, 13 Matias Moroni, 12 Bautista Ezcurra, 11 Emiliano Boffelli, 10 Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, 9 Martin Landajo, 8 Rodrigo Bruni, 7 Marcos Kremer, 6 Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 5 Matias Alemanno, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Enrique Pieretto, 2 Julian Montoya, 1 Juan Pablo Zeiss



Substitutes: 16 Gaspar Baldunciel, 17 Santiago Garcia Botta, 18 Santiago Medrano, 19 Tomas Lavanini, 20 Tomas Lezana, 21 Tomas Cubelli, 22 Juan Cruz Mallia, 23 Ramiro Moyano