NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Lions back Reynolds at 10, Jantjies at 12

    2019-04-23 14:24

    Cape Town - The Lions side to face the Crusaders in Christchurch on Friday shows four changes to the one that beat the Chiefs 23-17 in Hamilton last weekend.

    Robbie Coetzee, Nic Groom, Shaun Reynolds and Ruan Combrinck all get the nod for the Lions' last fixture on tour.

    Coetzee will start at hooker in place of Malcolm Marx, who is back in South Africa as part of Springbok rest protocol. Jan-Henning Campher will provide cover on the bench.

    Reynolds will start at flyhalf in place of the injured Gianni Lombard, with Elton Jantjies remaining at inside centre.

    Combrinck gets a run at fullback in place of Andries Coetzee and Groom starts at scrumhalf in a rotational swap with Ross Cronje.

    Kick-off for Friday's clash is scheduled for 09:35 (SA time).

    Teams:

    Crusaders

    TBA

    Lions

    15 Ruan Combrinck, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Elton Jantjies, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Shaun Reynolds, 9 Nic Groom, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Stephan Lewies, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Sti Sithole

    Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Nathan Mcbeth, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Ross Cronje, 22 Franco Naude, 23 Tyrone Green

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Lions tumult: Whiteley’s value just...
    Top rugby commentator hits out at...
    Lions admit to conning Chiefs with...
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 26 April 2019
    • Crusaders v Lions, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Sunwolves v Highlanders, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 12:00
    Saturday, 27 April 2019
    • Hurricanes v Chiefs, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    • Waratahs v Sharks, Allianz Stadium 11:45
    • Stormers v Bulls, Cape Town 15:05
    • Jaguares v Brumbies, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 03 May 2019
    • Crusaders v Sharks, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Reds v Sunwolves, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    20 April 2019
    19 April 2019
    13 April 2019
    12 April 2019
    06 April 2019
    05 April 2019
    30 March 2019
    29 March 2019
    24 March 2019
    23 March 2019
    22 March 2019
    16 March 2019
    15 March 2019
    09 March 2019
    08 March 2019
    02 March 2019
    01 March 2019
    23 February 2019
    22 February 2019
    16 February 2019
    15 February 2019
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Bulls (Q)
    • Lions (wc)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Jaguares
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 10

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 10 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     