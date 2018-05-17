Lions assistant coach charged with alleged assault

Cape Town - Lions defence coach Joey Mongalo was charged with alleged assault on their recent tour to Australasia.

According to the TimesLIVE website, the 33-year-old appeared in a Sydney court last week where he was charged with indecently assaulting a female hotel staff member.

The alleged incident occurred after the Lions’ 29-0 win over the Waratahs in Sydney late last month.

The Lions Rugby Company released a statement confirming the charges against their employee.



“The company do not seek to make any further comment on the matter, given it is being handled by the New South Wales Police and is before the NSW court system.



“The company understands that Mr Mongalo intends to defend the allegation that has been made against him. To that end‚ the company also understands that Mr Mongalo has retained legal representation in relation to the matter.”



Sydney Police also released a statement confirming “a 33-year-old male guest indecently assaulted a 26-year-old female staff member’ (at) about 19:20 on 23 April”.



According to the police statement, the incident was reported on Friday, April 27 when inquiries began.



Mongalo was arrested at Maroubra Police Station and charged with indecent assault.



He remains on conditional bail until his next court appearance on June 20.

Mongalo was a prominent junior player and represented the Blue Bulls age group teams, playing mainly as a flyhalf.

He went on to play senior rugby for the Bulls but was never able to cement a spot at the top level.

He subsequently turned his attentions to coaching and has been part of the Lions structures for some time.