Lions add to prop stocks by signing Du Plessis, Sadie

Cape Town - The Lions have confirmed that former Springbok prop, Jannie du Plessis has joined the franchise for the upcoming Super Rugby season.

He will be joined by Carlu Sadie (22), who has moved to the Lions from the Stormers.

Du Plessis (37), who played 70 Tests for the Springboks between 2007 and 2015, has been on the books of French club Montpellier since 2015.

Before that, he played 119 Super Rugby games for the Sharks between 2008 and 2015, having started his professional career at the Cheetahs in 2003.

A medical doctor by trade, Du Plessis was largely expected to retire from rugby after his stay in France but a recent resurgence in form has breathed new life into his playing career.

The Lions website quoted Du Plessis as saying that he is "ecstatic to see out his long and illustrious career at the Lions."

And for all Du Plessis's experience, the Lions have also secured one of the best up-and-coming young tighthead props in the country.

Sadie joined the Lions on a loan deal for the 2019 Super Rugby season, but was ordered to return to play for Western Province in the Currie Cup.

In 2016 and 2017 he played for the South African Under-20 team and towards the end of this year, played for Stade Francais in France for a short period.

The Lions open their 2020 Super Rugby campaign against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on February 1.