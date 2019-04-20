NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Lealiifano lauds 'incredible' Brumbies defence after Newlands win

    2019-04-20 19:38
    Brumbies coach Dan McKellar and captain Christian
    Brumbies coach Dan McKellar and captain Christian Lealiifano (Gallo Images)
    Related Links

    Cape Town - Magnificent defending for long periods and opportunism on the rare occasions they attacked earned the Brumbies a 19-17 Super Rugby victory over the Stormers in Cape Town on Saturday.

    Luck was also on the side of the Australian tourists as the South Africans spurned numerous kickable penalties at Newlands, preferring scrums and lineouts.

    In an unusual end to the first half, some of the Brumbies players were in the tunnel leading to the changing rooms before being called back onto the field by referee Nick Briant.

    A high tackle on a Stormer was spotted by the television match official after the Briant blew for half-time, and the South Africans were awarded a penalty try while visiting winger Toni Pulu was sin-binned.

    The Brumbies had their lead reduced to 12-10 as they trooped off the pitch a second time and fell five points behind when a 45th-minute Wilco Louw try was converted by Josh Stander.

    What proved the crucial score came on 58 minutes when unmarked Tom Banks casually crossed the line after a lofted miss-pass from skipper Christian Lealiifano, who converted the try.

    "It was an incredible defensive effort from my boys," said Lealiifano as the Brumbies won away for the first time this season after four losses on the road.

    "The Stormers kept coming at us, applying immense pressure, and we gave an epic performance to keep them out.

    "I thought the contest between the packs was awesome, especially at the scrums. Winning this match will give us massive confidence going forward."

    Stormers skipper Steven Kitshoff defended his decisions to repeatedly opt for set-pieces when awarded penalties instead of kicking for goal.

    "I believed we could score tries from the set-pieces and that influenced my decision making. We spent so much time inside their 22 and would have won had the chances been taken.

    "The outcome hinged on execution. The Brumbies took the few chances they had and we scored less points from far more opportunities."

    Australian international Peter Samu did well to avoid going into touch before dotting down in the corner to give the Canberra outfit an early 5-0 lead.

    Stander responded with a penalty before another Brumbies forward scored with Rory Arnold charging down an attempted clearance from Herschel Jantjies.

    Lealiifano converted for a 12-3 lead they retained under continuous pressure until the penalty try narrowed the gap to two points by the break.

    A Louw pushover try and a Stander conversion gave the Stormers a 17-12 lead that lasted 10 minutes before Banks scored and Lealiifano converted from the touchline for a two-point lead.

    After surviving another spell of immense Stormers pressure, the Australians finished the match in South African territory without adding any points.  

    A losing bonus point lifted the Cape Town side one place on the combined standings to 10th, while they lie bottom of the South African conference.

    The Brumbies rose three places overall to 11th and are third in the Australian section, five points behind leaders the Melbourne Rebels.

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    WRAP: Super Rugby - Round 10
    Error-prone Stormers go down to...
    As it happened: Stormers 17-19...
    Waratahs come from behind to down...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 26 April 2019
    • Crusaders v Lions, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Sunwolves v Highlanders, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 12:00
    Saturday, 27 April 2019
    • Hurricanes v Chiefs, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    • Waratahs v Sharks, Allianz Stadium 11:45
    • Stormers v Bulls, Cape Town 15:05
    • Jaguares v Brumbies, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 03 May 2019
    • Crusaders v Sharks, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Reds v Sunwolves, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    20 April 2019
    19 April 2019
    13 April 2019
    12 April 2019
    06 April 2019
    05 April 2019
    30 March 2019
    29 March 2019
    24 March 2019
    23 March 2019
    22 March 2019
    16 March 2019
    15 March 2019
    09 March 2019
    08 March 2019
    02 March 2019
    01 March 2019
    23 February 2019
    22 February 2019
    16 February 2019
    15 February 2019
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Bulls (Q)
    • Lions (wc)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Jaguares
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 9

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 9 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     