Late Lions shock as coach Swys de Bruin heads home

Cape Town - In a shock revelation, the Lions will complete the New Zealand leg of their Super Rugby Australasian tour without coach Swys de Bruin.

Du Bruin has reportedly returned to South Africa mere hours ahead of the team’s match against the Chiefs in Hamilton on Friday.

Kick-off is at 09:35 SA time.

Lions Rugby Company CEO Rudolf Straeuli confirmed that De Bruin is on his way back from New Zealand.