Lambie on Bosch: 'I've never seen anyone strike the ball as well'

Sharks kicking consultant Pat Lambie has paid flyhalf Curwin Bosch the ultimate compliment, writes RugbyRocks' Simon Borchardt.

Bosch was the top point-scorer when Super Rugby was suspended after seven rounds (86), having kicked 15 conversions and 16 penalty goals at a success rate of 76% (31/41).

In the Sharks' last match, against the Stormers at Kings Park, the 22-year-old nailed two crucial long-range penalties in a 24-14 win.

"In all my playing days, I never saw anyone strike the ball as well as Curwin," Lambie told RugbyRocks.com.

"I can't take any credit for how well he's kicked this season, though, because he has such a great work ethic. He loves kicking, he kicks beautifully and has a very sound technique.

"During training, you imagine kicking penalties like those he kicked against the Stormers. When you get the opportunity to do it in a game and you can execute and knock them through the posts, it's very rewarding as a player. It's also wonderful as a kicking consultant and supporter to see that."

Lambie, who was forced to retire from rugby in January last year due to the effects of concussion, has enjoyed his consultancy role at the Sharks this season.

"I've gone in once or twice a week depending on the team's schedule and what Sean (Everitt, head coach) and the players need; whether they want some extra kicking sessions from a player workload point of view.

"I get the players to do some drills that I really enjoyed as a player. I'll chat to Sean about the team's kicking plans for that week and try to incorporate them into the training we do."

- RugbyRocks