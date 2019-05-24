Kuridrani hat-trick helps Brumbies overcome Bulls

Cape Town - Tevita Kuridrani led the way with a hat-trick as the Brumbles secured a win against the Bulls in their Super Rugby encounter at the GIO Stadium in Canberra on Friday.



The Brumbies won 22-10 after leading 12-10 at half-time.

The home side scored four tries in the match through centre Kuridrani's magnificent hat-trick and Irae Simone.

Christian Lealiifano added a conversion.

Meanwhile, the Bulls replied with a sole try thanks to loose forward Hanro Liebenberg with flyhalf Manie Libbok landing a conversion and a penalty.

Next week the Brumbies will fly to Japan where they will face the Sunwolves (Saturday, June 1 - 07:15 SA time) while the Bulls are in Eden Park where they'll battle the Blues (Friday, May 31 - 09:35). More to follow...

Scorers:

Brumbies

Tries: Tevita Kuridrani (3), Irae Simone

Conversion: Christian Lealiifano

Bulls

Try: Hanro Liebenberg

Conversion: Manie Libbok

Penalty: Libbok

Teams:

Brumbies

15 Tom Banks, 14 Henry Speight, 13 Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Irae Simone, 11 Toni Pulu, 10 Christian Lealiifano (captain), 9 Joe Powell, 8 Pete Samu, 7 Jahrome Brown, 6 Tom Cusack, 5 Sam Carter, 4 Rory Arnold, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Folau Fainga’a, 1 Scott Sio

Substitutes: 16 Connal Mcinerney, 17 James Slipper, 18 Leslie Leuluaialii-Makin, 19 Darcy Swain, 20 Murray Douglas, 21 Rob Valetini, 22 Ryan Lonergan, 23 Tom Wright

Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Johnny Kotze, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Andre Warner, 8 Duane Vermeulen (captain), 7 Hanro Liebenberg, 6 Paul Schoeman, 5 RG Snyman, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

Substitutes: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Jannes Kirsten, 20 Marco van Staden, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 JT Jackson, 23 Divan Rossouw