Kuridrani hat-trick helps Brumbies overcome Bulls
2019-05-24 13:27
Cape Town - Tevita Kuridrani led the way with a hat-trick as the Brumbles secured a win against the Bulls in their Super Rugby encounter at the GIO Stadium in Canberra on Friday.
The Brumbies won 22-10 after leading 12-10 at half-time.
The home side scored four tries in the
match through centre Kuridrani's magnificent hat-trick and Irae Simone.
Christian Lealiifano added a conversion.
Meanwhile, the Bulls replied with a sole try thanks to loose forward Hanro Liebenberg with flyhalf Manie Libbok landing a conversion and a penalty.
Next
week the Brumbies will fly to Japan where they will face the Sunwolves (Saturday, June 1 - 07:15 SA time) while the Bulls are in Eden Park where they'll battle the Blues (Friday, May 31 - 09:35).
Scorers:
Brumbies
Tries: Tevita Kuridrani (3), Irae Simone
Conversion: Christian Lealiifano
Bulls
Try: Hanro Liebenberg
Conversion: Manie Libbok
Penalty: Libbok
Teams:
Brumbies
15 Tom Banks, 14 Henry Speight, 13
Tevita Kuridrani, 12 Irae Simone, 11 Toni Pulu, 10 Christian Lealiifano
(captain), 9 Joe Powell, 8 Pete Samu, 7 Jahrome Brown, 6 Tom Cusack, 5
Sam Carter, 4 Rory Arnold, 3 Allan Alaalatoa, 2 Folau Fainga’a, 1 Scott
Sio
Substitutes: 16
Connal Mcinerney, 17 James Slipper, 18 Leslie Leuluaialii-Makin, 19
Darcy Swain, 20 Murray Douglas, 21 Rob Valetini, 22 Ryan Lonergan, 23
Tom Wright
Bulls
15 Warrick Gelant, 14
Cornal Hendricks, 13 Johnny Kotze, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Rosko Specman,
10 Manie Libbok, 9 Andre Warner, 8 Duane Vermeulen (captain), 7 Hanro
Liebenberg, 6 Paul Schoeman, 5 RG Snyman, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor
Nyakane, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Lizo Gqoboka
Substitutes: 16 Jaco
Visagie, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Jannes Kirsten, 20
Marco van Staden, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 JT Jackson, 23 Divan Rossouw