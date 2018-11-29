NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Kriel, Snyman big winners at Bulls awards

    2018-11-29 18:03

    Cape Town - Jesse Kriel and RG Snyman were the big winners at the Blue Bulls awards in Pretoria on Thursday.

    Snyman was named the Blue Bulls Senior MVP while Kriel was recognised as the Super Rugby Player of the Year. 

    Bulls winners:

    UNDER-19 

    U19 Forward of the Year: Janko Swanepoel

    U19 Back of the Year: Marnus Potgieter

    U19 Players' Player of the Year: Marnus Potgieter

    U19 Player of the Year: Jaco Labuschagne 

    UNDER-21 

    U21 Forward ofthe Year: JC Pretorius

    U21 Back of the Year: Wian van Niekerk

    U21 Players' Player of the Year: Johan Grobbelaar

    U21 Player of the Year: Johan Grobbelaar 

    SUPERSPORT RUGBY CHALLENGE 

    SuperSport Challenge Forward of the Year: Abongile Nonkontwana

    SuperSport Challenge Back of the Year: JT Jackson

    SuperSport ChallengePlayers' Player of the Year: JT Jackson

    SuperSport Challenge Player of the Year: Earll Douwrie 

    CURRIE CUP 

    Currie Cup Forward ofthe Year: Eli Snyman

    Currie Cup Back of the Year: Divan Rossouw

    Currie Cup Players' Player of the Year: Ruan Steenkamp

    Currie Cup Player of the Year: Ruan Steenkamp 

    SUPER RUGBY 

    Super Rugby Forward of the Year: Lodewyk de Jager

    Super Rugby Back of the Year: Ivan van Zyl

    Super Rugby Players' Player of the Year: Marco van Staden

    Super Rugby Player of the Year: Jesse Kriel 

    Blue Bulls Junior MVP: Johan Grobbelaar

    Blue Bulls Senior MVP: RG Snyman 

    High Performance Employee of the Year: Xander Janse van Rensburg 

    High Performance Employee of the Year: Divan Strydom 

    Bulls and Blue Bulls Man of the Year: Johnny Kotze 

    BBCo Employee of the Year: Heilie Brits 

    PUMA Forever Faster Award: Manie Libbok

    ISUZU Phenomenal Flying Forward: Marco van Staden

    Fans Player of the Year: Handre Pollard

    Bulls Babe of the Year: Sotira Petrou

    Results

