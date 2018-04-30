NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Kriel has played his last game for the Lions

    2018-04-30 14:36

    Cape Town - Springbok loose forward Jaco Kriel will join English club Gloucester before their pre-season starts in July.

    It was confirmed on Monday that Kriel had signed a deal with Gloucester where he will link up with his former provincial coach Johan Ackermann.

    Kriel is currently sidelined with a shoulder injury and has not featured for the Lions in Super Rugby this year.

    The Johannesburg franchise on Monday agreed to release the player which will enable him to start pre-season with Gloucester ahead of the 2018/19 European season.

    "Jaco's record in his career so far speaks for itself, and he is a player that Johan rates very highly. He will understand immediately what Johan expects from his players, and the style of play that we are trying to promote,” Gloucester’s Director of Rugby David Humphreys told the club’s official website.

    Humphreys continued: "Jaco was one of the leading players for the Lions during their development as a squad, and their drive to two Super Rugby finals, and has also been a real star in the Springbok jersey.

    "At the club, we have some really exciting young players, especially in our back row forward area, and Jaco's arrival will provide us with more world class quality in that position, especially with the pressures put on the squad as we take on Champions Cup rugby next season.

    "He has been frustrated to miss out this season with a shoulder injury however, he has already met with all of our backroom team at Hartpury College, and he will be fit and firing come the start of the new season."

    The 28-year-old Kriel boasts 11 Test caps for the Springboks.

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Poor ref decision cost Bulls - Mallett
    Playoff race heats up in SA Conference
    Stormers lock to lead Junior Boks in...
    Lions confirm departure of Jaco Kriel

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 04 May 2018
    • Chiefs v Jaguares, Rotorua International Stadium 09:35
    • Rebels v Crusaders, AAMI Park 11:45
    Saturday, 05 May 2018
    • Hurricanes v Lions, Westpac Stadium 09:35
    • Waratahs v Blues, Brookvale Oval 11:45
    • Stormers v Bulls, Cape Town 15:05
    • Sharks v Highlanders, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 19:15
    Friday, 11 May 2018
    • Blues v Hurricanes, Eden Park 09:35
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    28 April 2018
    27 April 2018
    22 April 2018
    21 April 2018
    20 April 2018
    14 April 2018
    13 April 2018
    07 April 2018
    06 April 2018
    01 April 2018
    31 March 2018
    30 March 2018
    24 March 2018
    23 March 2018
    18 March 2018
    17 March 2018
    16 March 2018
    10 March 2018
    09 March 2018
    03 March 2018
    02 March 2018
    24 February 2018
    23 February 2018
    17 February 2018
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 11

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 11 of the 2018 Super Rugby competition.”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will finish top of the SA Conference in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     