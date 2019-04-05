Kolisi yellow costly as Stormers crash to Reds

Cape Town - A yellow card on the stroke of half-time for a high tackle by skipper Siya Kolisi proved costly as the Stormers crashed to a third straight tour defeat to the Reds in Brisbane on Friday.



As it happened: Reds v Stormers

After literally a point-less first half, the Reds ran out 24-12 winners, scoring 14 points while Kolisi was off the field for his indiscretion.

The Reds scored three tries in all, through centre Samu Kerevi, hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa and scrumhalf Tate McDermott. Flyhalf Bryce Hegarty converted all three five-pointers and was also on target with a penalty.



The Stormers replied with tries by flank Kobus van Dyk and centre Damian de Allende and a conversion by pivot Jean-Luc du Plessis.

The Reds picked up four points for their victory and moved to third in the Australian Conference and ninth in the Overall log.

The Stormers, who lost their opening tour matches to the Hurricanes and Blues, left empty-handed. They stayed fourth in the SA Conference, but slipped to 10th in the Overall standings.

In next weekend's Round 9 action, the Reds travel to Pretoria to face the Bulls (Saturday, April 13 at 17:15), while the Stormers conclude their Australasia with a match against the Rebels in Melbourne (Friday, April 12 at 11:45 SA time).

Teams:

Reds

15 Hamish Stewart, 14 Filipo Daugunu, 13 Sefa Naivalu, 12 Samu Kerevi (captain), 11 Jack Hardy, 10 Bryce Hegarty, 9 Tate McDermott, 8 Scott Higginbotham, 7 Liam Wright, 6 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 5 Harry Hockings, 4 Izack Rodda, 3 Ruan Smith, 2 Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 1 JP Smith

Substitutes: 16 Alex Mafi, 17 Harry Hoopert, 18 Taniela Tupou, 19 Angus Blyth, 20 Fraser McReight, 21 Moses Sorovi, 22 Duncan Paia’aua, 23 Isaac Lucas

Stormers

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 9 Justin Phillips, 8 Jaco Coetzee, 7 Kobus van Dyk, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Chris van Zyl, 4 Cobus Wiese, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Corne Fourie

Substitutes:16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Michael Kumbirai, 19 Salmaan Moerat, 20 Juarno Augustus, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Joshua Stander, 23 SP Marais