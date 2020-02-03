Kolisi set for 6 weeks on sidelines

Cape Town - Springbok captain Siya Kolisi could be sidelined for up to six weeks after suffering a knee injury in the Stormers' 27-0 win over the Hurricanes at Newlands over the weekend.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

Kolisi left the field in the 26th minute after a late hit from Hurricanes hooker Ricky Riccitelli.

The Stormers skipper underwent a scan on Saturday night and according Netwerk24, it revealed a Grade 2 tear of his medial ligament which means he is likely to be sidelined for about six weeks.

There is also uncertainty over the fitness of hooker Bongi Mbonambi, who left the field in the second half after he injured his hamstring at a fiercely contested breakdown.

Mbonambi will undergo a scan on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

With Kolisi out injured, prop Steven Kitshoff is likely to take over the captaincy, while there are also other leaders in Springboks Pieter-Steph du Toit and Frans Malherbe in the engine room.

The Stormers tackle the Bulls at Newlands this Saturday (17:15 kick-off).

- Compiled by Herman Mostert