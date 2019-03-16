Kolisi: Patience key in breaking down Jaguares

Cape Town - Stormers captain Siya Kolisi was happy with the gradual improvement they showed in Friday night’s win over the Jaguares at Newlands.

After a slow start, which saw the visitors take an early 5-0 lead, the Stormers hit back to run out comfortable 35-8 winners.

The hosts led 16-8 at half-time but took full control in the second half to claim a bonus-point win.

"We played much better in the second half," Kolisi said.



"I attribute that to patience, being extremely competitive at the set pieces, and showing patience when trying to break through the Argentine defence.



"Now we set off on a four-match tour of Australasia and hopefully can continue our winning streak."



The Stormers suffered a humiliating 37-point loss away to fellow South Africans the Bulls in the opening round of the southern hemisphere franchise championship last month.



But they then clawed back to edge the Lions and the Sharks and were far too good for the Argentinians at Newlands.



A key phase of the game came early in the second half when a surge from lock Guido Petti took the Jaguares close to the Stormers tryline, but they failed to score.



Play switched to the other end of the pitch and Kolisi spotted a gap to score from close range.



Winger SP Marais, whose flawless goal-kicking yielded 13 points, converted to give the Cape Town outfit a 23-8 lead.



The Jaguares thought they had got back into the game soon after when prop Santiago Medrano scored, but the try was disallowed after a TV review revealed a knock-on.



The Kolisi try effectively ended the match as a contest and it then became a race against the clock for the Stormers to score two more tries and bag a bonus point.



They succeeded with two minutes to spare thanks to tries from two scrum-halves, starter Herschel Jantjies and substitute Justin Phillips.



Both scored from close range, exposing gaps in the Jaguares' defence at rucks, as Kolisi did earlier.



Lying 11th ahead of the match, the Stormers climbed six places to fifth in the combined standings and are second behind the Bulls in the South African conference.



The Jaguares dropped one place in the combined table to 10th after a third loss in five outings and slipped to the bottom of the South African standings.

