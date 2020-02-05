Kolisi on untimely injury: 'I didn't expect anyone to hit me'

Cape Town - Stormers captain Siya Kolisi revealed that he was not expecting the late hit from a Hurricanes player over the weekend which has ruled him out of rugby for 6 to 8 weeks.

Kolisi left the field in the 26th minute after the tackle from Hurricanes hooker, Ricky Riccitelli.

Sport24 reported earlier that the captain suffered a Grade 3 medial collateral ligament (MCL) tear.

In a Stormers video on Twitter, Kolisi stated that the time on the sidelines will be tough on the World Cup winning captain.

"When I passed the ball, I didn't expect anyone to hit me," said Kolisi.

"It's one of those things that you have to manage week by week, we're not really sure how long it will be."

"It's really tough because it was the first game of the season... It's really tough for me and I'm just going to be here with the team."

Kolisi revealed that he will be with the team in every way possible until he walks back out on the field to lead them.

"Talking to Dobby (John Dobson) each week, he told me that he wants me every Monday and Thursday. He wants me to be involved with the team ... and I'm looking forward to that."

The Stormers take on Bulls in Saturday's Super Rugby derby at Newlands, which is scheduled to get underway at 17:15.

Dobson will name his team on Thursday.

