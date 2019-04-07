NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Kolisi heads home as desperate Stormers fly in reinforcements

    2019-04-07 21:26

    Cape Town - Centre Dan Kriel and hooker Chad Solomon have flown out to join the Stormers in Australia ahead of their final tour match against the Rebels in Melbourne on Friday, April 12.

    Kick-off is at 11:45 SA time.

    Outside back SP Marais and lock Chris van Zyl have both flown back to Cape Town after picking up injuries against the Reds in Brisbane.

    Marais has a hip flexor injury, while Van Zyl has been ruled out for at least six weeks due to a back injury.

    Captain Siya Kolisi has also returned home as he is being rested this weekend.

    The Stormers have lost all three of their Australasian tour matches to date - 34-28 v Hurricanes, 24-9 v Blues and 24-12 to the Reds.

    The Stormers are currently rock bottom of the South African Conference and 11th in the Overall log.

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Bulls were too blasé ... on field and...
    Jaguares silence Loftus with stunning...
    Fleck admits Kolisi yellow card cost...
    6-try Rebels outclass Sunwolves

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 12 April 2019
    • Crusaders v Highlanders, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Rebels v Stormers, AAMI Park 11:45
    Saturday, 13 April 2019
    • Chiefs v Blues, FMG Stadium Waikato 09:35
    • Brumbies v Lions, GIO Stadium 11:45
    • Sharks v Jaguares, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 15:05
    • Bulls v Reds, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    Friday, 19 April 2019
    • Chiefs v Lions, FMG Stadium Waikato 09:35
    • Sunwolves v Hurricanes, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 12:00
    • Sharks v Reds, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 15:05
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    06 April 2019
    05 April 2019
    30 March 2019
    29 March 2019
    24 March 2019
    23 March 2019
    22 March 2019
    16 March 2019
    15 March 2019
    09 March 2019
    08 March 2019
    02 March 2019
    01 March 2019
    23 February 2019
    22 February 2019
    16 February 2019
    15 February 2019
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Sharks (Q)
    • Bulls (wc)
    • Lions (wc)
    • Jaguares
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 7

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 7 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     