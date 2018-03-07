NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Kiwi to ref Highlanders v Stormers

    2018-03-07 18:00

    Cape Town - New Zealand referee Glen Jackson will take charge of Friday's Super Rugby clash between the Highlanders and the Stormers in Dunedin.

    Kick-off is at 08:35 SA time.

    SUPER RUGBY WEEK 4: Weekend teams

    The Capetonians will be desperate to cause an upset after they were smashed 45-28 at the hands of the Crusaders last weekend. 

    Another Kiwi referee, Jamie Nutbrown, will officiate Saturday's clash between the Reds and the Bulls in Brisbane (10:45 SA time) while Argentina's Federico Anselmi will blow the match between the Sharks and Sunwolves in Durban (15:05). 

    In the other match involving a South African side, Australia's Nic Berry will be in charge of the clash between the Lions and the Blues in Johannesburg (17:15).

    SUPER RUGBY WEEK 4: Match officials

    Friday, 09 March 2018
    • Highlanders v Stormers, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:35
    • Rebels v Brumbies, AAMI Park 10:45
    Saturday, 10 March 2018
    • Hurricanes v Crusaders, Westpac Stadium 08:35
    • Reds v Bulls, Suncorp Stadium 10:45
    • Sharks v Sunwolves, Growthpoint Kings Park 15:05
    • Lions v Blues, Emirates Airlines Park 17:15
    • Jaguares v Waratahs, Velez Sarsfield 23:40
    Friday, 16 March 2018
    • Chiefs v Bulls, Waikato Stadium 08:35
