Kiwi to ref Highlanders v Stormers
2018-03-07 18:00
Cape Town - New Zealand referee Glen Jackson will take charge of Friday's Super Rugby clash between the Highlanders and the Stormers in Dunedin.
Kick-off is at 08:35 SA time.
The Capetonians will be desperate to cause an upset after they were smashed 45-28 at the hands of the Crusaders last weekend.
Another Kiwi referee, Jamie Nutbrown, will officiate Saturday's clash between the Reds and the Bulls in Brisbane (10:45 SA time) while Argentina's Federico Anselmi will blow the match between the Sharks and Sunwolves in Durban (15:05).
In the other match involving a South African side, Australia's Nic Berry will be in charge of the clash between the Lions and the Blues in Johannesburg (17:15).
