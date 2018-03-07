Kiwi to ref Highlanders v Stormers

Cape Town - New Zealand referee Glen Jackson will take charge of Friday's Super Rugby clash between the Highlanders and the Stormers in Dunedin.

Kick-off is at 08:35 SA time.

SUPER RUGBY WEEK 4: Weekend teams

The Capetonians will be desperate to cause an upset after they were smashed 45-28 at the hands of the Crusaders last weekend.

Another Kiwi referee, Jamie Nutbrown, will officiate Saturday's clash between the Reds and the Bulls in Brisbane (10:45 SA time) while Argentina's Federico Anselmi will blow the match between the Sharks and Sunwolves in Durban (15:05).

In the other match involving a South African side, Australia's Nic Berry will be in charge of the clash between the Lions and the Blues in Johannesburg (17:15).



SUPER RUGBY WEEK 4: Match officials