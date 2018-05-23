NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Kiwi ref for Stormers v Lions derby

    2018-05-23 07:01

    Cape Town - New Zealand’s Nick Briant has been appointed as referee for Saturday’s South African Super Rugby derby between the Stormers and Lions at Newlands (kick-off 17:15).

    Briant will be assisted by South Africans Quinton Immelman and Stephan Geldenhuys, with Christie du Preez the television match official (TMO).

    For the earlier game between the Bulls and Brumbies in Pretoria (15:05), South Africa’s Marius van der Westhuizen will be the referee.

    Van der Westhuizen will be assisted by compatriots AJ Jacobs and Jaco Pretorius, with Willie Vos the TMO.

    Meanwhile another Kiwi, Paul Williams, will take charge of the Sharks’ clash against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires on Friday (21:40 SA time).

    Williams will be assisted by Argentinians Damian Schneider and Jose Covassi, with Santiago Borsani in the TMO booth.

    The other South African involvement this weekend sees Rasta Rasivhenge take charge of the Reds v Highlanders match in Brisbane on Saturday (11:45 SA time).

    Super Rugby referees: Week 15

