NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Kiwi ref for Lions v Waratahs semi-final

    2018-07-25 06:48

    Cape Town - New Zealand’s Glen Jackson will referee Saturday’s Super Rugby semi-final between the Lions and Waratahs in Johannesburg.

    Jackson will be assisted by South Africans Marius van der Westhuizen and Rasta Rasivhenge, with Marius Jonker the television match official (TMO).

    The match at Ellis Park kicks off at 15:05 on Saturday.

    Meanwhile, South Africa’s Jaco Peyper will referee the earlier semi-final between the Crusaders and Hurricanes in Christchurch.

    Peyper will be assisted by Kiwis Mike Fraser and Ben O’Keeffe, with Shane McDermott the TMO.

    The match at AMI Stadium kicks off at 09:35 (SA time) on Saturday.

    Commenting on the match official appointments, SANZAAR said via a press statement: "In line with previous years the referee appointments are merit-based and their selection has included direct input from the Super Rugby head coaches."

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Rebels bad boy charged over nightclub...
    'Tahs look to Beale to provide spark...
    Wakefield hits back at Krige in open...
    McCaw: Crusaders can't repeat Sharks...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 29 June 2018
    • Blues v Reds, Eden Park 09:35
    • Rebels v Waratahs, AAMI Park 11:45
    Saturday, 30 June 2018
    • Highlanders v Chiefs, ANZ National Stadium 09:35
    • Brumbies v Hurricanes, GIO Stadium 11:45
    • Sunwolves v Bulls, Singapore National Stadium 13:55
    • Sharks v Lions, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:15
    • Jaguares v Stormers, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 19:40
    Friday, 06 July 2018
    • Crusaders v Highlanders, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Reds v Rebels, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    21 July 2018
    20 July 2018
    14 July 2018
    13 July 2018
    07 July 2018
    06 July 2018
    30 June 2018
    29 June 2018
    03 June 2018
    02 June 2018
    01 June 2018
    26 May 2018
    25 May 2018
    19 May 2018
    18 May 2018
    12 May 2018
    11 May 2018
    05 May 2018
    04 May 2018
    28 April 2018
    27 April 2018
    22 April 2018
    21 April 2018
    20 April 2018
    14 April 2018
    13 April 2018
    07 April 2018
    06 April 2018
    01 April 2018
    31 March 2018
    30 March 2018
    24 March 2018
    23 March 2018
    18 March 2018
    17 March 2018
    16 March 2018
    10 March 2018
    09 March 2018
    03 March 2018
    02 March 2018
    24 February 2018
    23 February 2018
    17 February 2018
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby quarter-finals

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the 2018 Super Rugby quarter-finals. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will finish top of the SA Conference in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     