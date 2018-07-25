Kiwi ref for Lions v Waratahs semi-final

Cape Town - New Zealand’s Glen Jackson will referee Saturday’s Super Rugby semi-final between the Lions and Waratahs in Johannesburg.



Jackson will be assisted by South Africans Marius van der Westhuizen and Rasta Rasivhenge, with Marius Jonker the television match official (TMO).



The match at Ellis Park kicks off at 15:05 on Saturday.



Meanwhile, South Africa’s Jaco Peyper will referee the earlier semi-final between the Crusaders and Hurricanes in Christchurch.



Peyper will be assisted by Kiwis Mike Fraser and Ben O’Keeffe, with Shane McDermott the TMO.



The match at AMI Stadium kicks off at 09:35 (SA time) on Saturday.

Commenting on the match official appointments, SANZAAR said via a press statement: "In line with previous years the referee appointments are merit-based and their selection has included direct input from the Super Rugby head coaches."