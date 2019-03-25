Kitshoff to turn down lucrative overseas offer?

Cape Town - The possibility exists that Springbok prop Steven Kitshoff could turn down a lucrative offer abroad and stay at the Stormers.

Afrikaans newspaper Rapport indicated on Sunday that while Kitshoff is believed to be in high demand at English club Sale Sharks, the Western Province Rugby Football Union was working hard behind the scenes to convince him to stay.



The report added that union brought in financial assistance from outside to try to win the battle for Kitshoff’s signature.



The loosehead prop is also believed to be one of the first-choice Springboks who will receive R2.5 million as part of SA Rugby's new player contracting model.



It was reported earlier this year that Kitshoff was likely to spend five seasons overseas after the Rugby World Cup and that it would cost R60 million to keep him in South Africa.

The 27-year-old, who boasts 37 Tests, had a two-year stint with Bordeaux in France, before returning to Western Province and the Stormers in 2017.