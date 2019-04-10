NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Kitshoff to captain Stormers in Melbourne

    2019-04-10 08:26

    Cape Town - Steven Kitshoff will captain the Stormers in their Super Rugby clash against the Rebels in Melbourne on Friday.

    Kitshoff takes over the captaincy from Siya Kolisi, who is being rested for the final match of the Stormers' Australasian tour, which kicks off at 11:45 SA time on Friday.

    The experienced Kitshoff will line up alongside hooker Bongi Mbonambi and tighthead prop Wilco Louw in the front row, with Salmaan Moerat and Cobus Wiese forming a new lock partnership and Johan du Toit on the replacements bench.

    Ernst van Rhyn will make his Stormers debut at openside flank in place of Kolisi, with Kobus van Dyk and Jaco Coetzee retaining their places in the loose trio.

    The only change to the backline sees scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies back in the starting line-up, while wing Seabelo Senatla is set to make his first appearance of the season from the replacements bench.

    Stormers head coach Robbie Fleck said that his team is determined to end their tour on a high in Melbourne on Friday.

    "Our focus this week is on being as accurate as possible in everything that we do in order to make the most of our opportunities.

    "The players have worked hard again this week as we look to end our tour on a high note."

    Teams:

    Rebels

    15 Reece Hodge, 14 Semisi Tupou, 13 Tom English, 12 Billy Meakes, 11 Marika Koroibete, 10 Quade Cooper, 9 Will Genia, 8 Isi Naisarani, 7 Angus Cottrell, 6 Luke Jones, 5 Adam Coleman, 4 Ross Haylett-Petty, 3 Sam Talakai, 2 Robbie Abel, 1 Tetera Faulkner

    Substitutes: 16 Hugh Roach, 17 Matt Gibbon, 18 Jermaine Ainsley, 19 Esei Ha’angana, 20 Rob Leota, 21 Richard Hardwick, 22 Michael Ruru, 23 Campbell Magnay

    Stormers

    15 Damian Willemse, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Jaco Coetzee, 7 Kobus van Dyk, 6 Ernst van Rhyn, 5 Cobus Wiese, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain)

    Substitutes: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 Johan du Toit, 20 Juarno Augustus, 21 Justin Phillips, 22 Josh Stander, 23 Seabelo Senatla

