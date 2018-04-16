NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Kaplan 'not convinced' by SA referees

    2018-04-16 13:25

    Lloyd Burnard

    Cape Town - Jonathan Kaplan, considered by many to be the best referee that South Africa has ever produced, is not impressed by the country's current crop of match officials. 

    The 2018 edition of Super Rugby has seen refereeing firmly in the spotlight, with controversies and talking points common place after most weekends. 

    From dangerous tackles to TMO decisions, there seems to be a struggle for consistency in the tournament so far, or at least that is the public perception. 

    For Kaplan, the problems stem off the field. 

    A veteran of 70 Test matches, the now-51-year-old believes that the existing structures are not working, particularly in South Africa.

    "I'm not sure that this is the strongest bunch of referees that I've seen at Super Rugby level, and I'm not sure if that's got to do with transition or management," Kaplan told Sport24 on Monday.

    "From my perspective, I've felt that they could be managed and coached a lot better than they are.

    "I don't think we're very strong in South Africa. I think New Zealand probably has the best young crop of referees, but they also come a cropper because they haven't earned their scars and they make quite a few errors.

    "I'm not convinced about the South African batch at the moment."

    Kaplan acknowledges, though, that the current global interpretation of certain laws are making refereeing difficult

    "To have faultless referees is never going to happen," he said.

    "I think some of the laws put the referees in a very difficult position. The tackle laws, for example, around a dangerous hit. Where did the tackle start? I'm all in favour of yellow and red cards if a tackle is that dangerous, but it's at the lower end where you find some inconsistency.

    "I think that part of the law puts the referee into a difficult position to act when there should be more common sense."

    Kaplan also spoke about the need for technology to be used to its fullest potential, something he is not sure is happening currently. 

    "I think there could be a better percentage success rate than there is at the moment and I think the public feels that as well, which is why we're getting that frustration," he said. 

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Hey Adriaan … fancy ‘unretiring’ from...
    Will Genia blow for Rebels' SA tour
    Bulls coach: Gelant looked like his...
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 20 April 2018
    • Blues v Highlanders, Eden Park 09:35
    • Waratahs v Lions, Allianz Stadium 11:45
    Saturday, 21 April 2018
    • Crusaders v Sunwolves, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Reds v Chiefs, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    • Bulls v Rebels, Loftus Versfeld 15:05
    • Sharks v Stormers, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:15
    Sunday, 22 April 2018
    • Brumbies v Jaguares, GIO Stadium Canberra 08:05
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    14 April 2018
    13 April 2018
    07 April 2018
    06 April 2018
    01 April 2018
    31 March 2018
    30 March 2018
    24 March 2018
    23 March 2018
    18 March 2018
    17 March 2018
    16 March 2018
    10 March 2018
    09 March 2018
    03 March 2018
    02 March 2018
    24 February 2018
    23 February 2018
    17 February 2018
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Sharks v Bulls

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 9's Sharks v Bulls Super Rugby derby. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will finish top of the SA Conference in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     