Kaplan: Bulls prop deserved red!

Cape Town - Bulls replacement prop Conraad van Vuuren deserved to see red late in the second half of his side’s 41-28 defeat against the Chiefs in Hamilton on Friday.

This is the view of retired international referee Jonathan Kaplan.

Van Vuuren received a yellow card in the 68th minute for what appeared a horrendous "tackle" on Chiefs fullback Damian McKenzie.

Van Vuuren’s attempted tackle was late, high and he went in with a stiff, swinging arm.

Luckily for McKenzie he managed to duck and partially evade what could have been a severe injury.

Japanese referee Shuhei Kubo referred the decision upstairs to television match official (TMO) Shane McDermott.

Despite McKenzie's efforts to duck, replays showed Van Vuuren’s arm making contact with the All Black's head.

However the officials determined a yellow card was sufficient punishment.

Via his official Twitter account, Kaplan echoed the general sentiments on social media that Van Vuuren deserved a red card: