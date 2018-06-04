Junior Boks, Stormers suffer Willemse blow
Cape
Town - The Stormers have
received a massive blow with the news that flyhalf Damian Willemse has
been ruled out for four to six weeks with a knee injury.
Willemse suffered a knee injury
in South Africa's World Rugby U20 Championship match against Ireland in France
on Sunday.
While the injury is obviously a
major stumbling block for the Junior Boks at the tournament, it will also
impact heavily on the Stormers when Super Rugby gets underway again on June
30.
The Stormers have three matches
left this season and must win them all if they are to stand any chance of
qualifying for the playoffs.
"It is never good when
players suffer injuries," said Junior Springbok coach Chean Roux.
"In Damian’s case
particularly, if we really had to, we could probably have strapped him and
played him in one of the playoff games.
"But if one looks at the
bigger picture, it is better for him as a player and for South African rugby
that he takes a break and does proper recovery so that he can be 100% ready to
play again.
"He has had a very high
workload this year at a high intensity, and although his injury is a big loss,
it is better that he recovers properly so that he can return to action
soon."