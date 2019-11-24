Jones seeks Stormers return - report

Cape Town - Scotland centre Huw Jones is reportedly eager to return to Cape Town and play for the Stormers in next year's Super Rugby competition.

Jones has been on the books of Scottish club Glasgow Warriors since 2017, but according to Netwerk24 he's had a fall-out with their coach Dave Rennie and is eager to move to the English Premiership.

But before that, the 25-year-old would like to play another Super Rugby season for the Stormers, whom he represented between 2015 and 2017.

Rennie was appointed new Australia coach earlier this week but will only leave his post at Glasgow in June.

Edinburgh-born Jones caught the eye of Scotland selectors while playing his rugby in the Cape and made his Test debut against Japan in Tokyo in 2016.

He has since played 23 Tests but was not picked for Scotland's Rugby World Cup squad.

Whether the Stormers would be able to afford Jones' services is another question.

There's no doubt, however, that the Cape franchise can do with another world-class centre, with all of Damian de Allende, JJ Engelbrecht, EW Viljoen and Dan Kriel having left.

The centres remaining on their books include Dan du Plessis, Ruhan Nel, Rikus Pretorius, Michal Haznar and Matt Moore.

