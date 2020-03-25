John Dobson on how the Stormers will keep fit during lockdown

With the country set to go into a 21-day lockdown due to the coronavirus, Stormers coach John Dobson has explained how they have prepared for isolation.



Dobson said his players will be provided with home gym equipment and will be doing technical analysis during the enforced period of lockdown.

"Our plan now is obviously remote, but I think in quite a high-quality way. It's basic conditioning elements, giving the guys programmes, giving them gym equipment. We're doing an amazing deal with Virgin Active, who are supplying the guys with home equipment," Dobson said.



"We give them nutritional advice and we've got various technical challenges for the players - they have to do self-analysis, reviewing old games, looking at trends in world rugby and then some fun challenges... whether it's a meal or best beard for the week... we need to try and make it professional and stimulating at the same time."

WATCH Dobson's interview in the video clip below: