NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Jantjies to lead Lions in Super Rugby 2020?

    2019-11-30 08:36

    Cape Town - Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies is emerging as a frontrunner to captain the Lions in Super Rugby 2020.

    With Warren Whiteley having been forced out of the competition with a serious knee injury, Franco Mostert now based at Gloucester and Kwagga Smith set for a stint in Japan, the Lions have lost a large chunk of leadership heading into the 2020 season. 

    In Jantjies, though, they have a player who has played Super Rugby at Ellis Park since 2011, with the exception of 2013 when he played for the Stormers.

    Now 29, Jantjies also forms part of the core leadership group at the Springboks, where he a member of the World Cup-winning squad of 2019.

    According to Netwerk24, however, new coach Ivan van Rooyen says he has a shortlist of potential captains for the new season but that he is not yet prepared to confirm who his options are. 

    Jantjies, however, will surely be one of them despite the minor disciplinary issue he had last season when he disobeyed an order from Smith to kick for poles in a Super Rugby game and kicked for the corner instead. 

    "I want to push the reset button and start the new year from scratch," Jantjies said.

    "I want to grow as a player and a leader and, no, I don't think it's going to be a challenging season for the Lions.

    "It's a young team, but they played together in the Currie Cup and there is a lot of potential."

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Eddie Jones on THAT eight-day...
    PICTURE | Stormers unveil new-look...
    Crusaders to keep name, change logo...
    Super Rugby returns with more Marvel...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 31 January 2020
    • Blues v Chiefs, Eden Park 08:05
    • Brumbies v Reds, GIO Stadium 10:15
    • Sharks v Bulls, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 19:10
    Saturday, 01 February 2020
    • Sunwolves v Rebels, Fukuoka Hakatanomori Stadium 05:45
    • Crusaders v Waratahs, Trafalgar Park 08:05
    • Stormers v Hurricanes, Cape Town 15:05
    • Jaguares v Lions, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 07 February 2020
    • Highlanders v Sharks, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:05
    • Brumbies v Rebels, GIO Stadium 10:15
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    No results are available

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Bulls (Q)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Lions
    • Sharks
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: 2019 Super Rugby season

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the 2019 Super Rugby season. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    How will the Springboks fare at this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     