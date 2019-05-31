NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Jantjies dropped because of altercation with team-mates?

    2019-05-31 08:30

    Cape Town - Flyhalf Elton Jantjies' exclusion from the Lions team for Saturday's Super Rugby match against the Stormers in Johannesburg is believed to be due an altercation between him and his team-mates.

    After naming their team on Thursday, the Lions said Jantjies was not picked because he "breached team protocol".

    The Lions did not state exactly what team protocol Jantjies broke but Netwerk24 reported on Thursday that the Springbok had a difference in opinion with some of the Lions players.

    The report added that Jantjies broke the team protocol last weekend during their trip to Durban for a match against the Sharks, although the Lions did not confirm whether it took place on or off the field.

    Some rumours suggest he had an altercation with team-mates on the field at Kings Park and also disregarded a decision from captain Kwagga Smith to kick for posts.

    The report added that there could also have been a war of words between Jantjies and team-mates after the pivot had thrown two passes that led to intercept tries from the Sharks.

    Earlier in the week it was reported that Jantjies would miss the Stormers game due to an unspecified illness.

    "Life goes on and no-one is greater that the system in which we operate, especially not in our family here at the Lions," coach Swys de Bruin said.

    With Jantjies dropped, Shaun Reynolds will wear the No 10 jersey and partner Ross Cronje at halfback.

    Elsewhere, hooker Malcolm Marx returns to captain the Lions after missing the 27-17 defeat to the Sharks.

    The Lions pack shows some changes from last week. Carlu Sadie makes a return loosehead prop as does Vincent Tshituka at flank.

    In a positional change, Cyle Brink moves from No 7 to No 6.

    Saturday's clash is scheduled for 17:15.

    Teams:

    Lions

    15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Courtnall Skosan, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Shaun Reynolds, 9 Ross Cronjé, 8 Kwagga Smith (captain), 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Cyle Brink, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Stephan Lewies, 3 Carlü Sadie, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Dylan Smith

    Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Reinhard Nothnagel, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Hacjivah Dayimani, 22 Nic Groom, 23 Tyrone Green

    Stormers

    15 Damian Willemse, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 JJ Engelbrecht, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Josh Stander, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Johan du Toit, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 Cobus Wiese, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain)

    Substitutes: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 Ernst van Rhyn, 20 Marno Redelinghuys, 21 Justin Phillips, 22 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 23 Dan Kriel

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Nic Berry chats to Sport24
    Rebels face money woes, but deny...
    LIVE: Blues v Bulls
    Knee injury rules Kolisi out for up...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 31 May 2019
    • Blues v Bulls, Eden Park 09:35
    • Rebels v Waratahs, AAMI Park 11:45
    Saturday, 01 June 2019
    • Sunwolves v Brumbies, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 07:15
    • Chiefs v Crusaders, ANZ National Stadium 09:35
    • Reds v Jaguares, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    • Sharks v Hurricanes, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 15:05
    • Lions v Stormers, Emirates Airline Park 17:15
    Friday, 07 June 2019
    • Highlanders v Bulls, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
    • Reds v Blues, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    25 May 2019
    24 May 2019
    18 May 2019
    17 May 2019
    12 May 2019
    11 May 2019
    10 May 2019
    04 May 2019
    03 May 2019
    27 April 2019
    26 April 2019
    20 April 2019
    19 April 2019
    13 April 2019
    12 April 2019
    06 April 2019
    05 April 2019
    30 March 2019
    29 March 2019
    24 March 2019
    23 March 2019
    22 March 2019
    16 March 2019
    15 March 2019
    09 March 2019
    08 March 2019
    02 March 2019
    01 March 2019
    23 February 2019
    22 February 2019
    16 February 2019
    15 February 2019
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Jaguares (Q)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Bulls (wc)
    • Lions (wc)
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 14

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 14 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     