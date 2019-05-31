Jantjies dropped because of altercation with team-mates?

Cape Town - Flyhalf Elton Jantjies' exclusion from the Lions team for Saturday's Super Rugby match against the Stormers in Johannesburg is believed to be due an altercation between him and his team-mates.

After naming their team on Thursday, the Lions said Jantjies was not picked because he "breached team protocol".

The Lions did not state exactly what team protocol Jantjies broke but Netwerk24 reported on Thursday that the Springbok had a difference in opinion with some of the Lions players.

The report added that Jantjies broke the team protocol last weekend during their trip to Durban for a match against the Sharks, although the Lions did not confirm whether it took place on or off the field.

Some rumours suggest he had an altercation with team-mates on the field at Kings Park and also disregarded a decision from captain Kwagga Smith to kick for posts.

The report added that there could also have been a war of words between Jantjies and team-mates after the pivot had thrown two passes that led to intercept tries from the Sharks.

Earlier in the week it was reported that Jantjies would miss the Stormers game due to an unspecified illness.

"Life goes on and no-one is greater that the system in which we operate, especially not in our family here at the Lions," coach Swys de Bruin said.

With Jantjies dropped, Shaun Reynolds will wear the No 10 jersey and partner Ross Cronje at halfback.

Elsewhere, hooker Malcolm Marx returns to captain the Lions after missing the 27-17 defeat to the Sharks.



The Lions pack shows some changes from last week. Carlu Sadie makes a return loosehead prop as does Vincent Tshituka at flank.

In a positional change, Cyle Brink moves from No 7 to No 6.



Saturday's clash is scheduled for 17:15.

Teams:

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Courtnall Skosan, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Shaun Reynolds, 9 Ross Cronjé, 8 Kwagga Smith (captain), 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Cyle Brink, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Stephan Lewies, 3 Carlü Sadie, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Dylan Smith

Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Reinhard Nothnagel, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Hacjivah Dayimani, 22 Nic Groom, 23 Tyrone Green

Stormers

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 JJ Engelbrecht, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Josh Stander, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Johan du Toit, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 Cobus Wiese, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain)

Substitutes: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 Ernst van Rhyn, 20 Marno Redelinghuys, 21 Justin Phillips, 22 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 23 Dan Kriel