Jantjies could join Coetzee on Stormers injury-list
2019-04-16 10:47
Cape Town - The news on the in-form No 8 Jaco Coetzee
is better than expected, but the Stormers may have a few other injury
worries to contend with ahead of their Super Rugby clash with
the Brumbies at Newlands on Saturday.
While Coetzee, who was
helped off the field in severe pain during the 41-24 win over the Rebels
that ended the tour of Australasia on a positive note, will be back on
the field within the next two to three weeks, he may be joined on the
sidelines by scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies this week, supersport.com reports.
Jantjies has
been a revelation in the Stormers No 9 jersey this season and was again
good against the Rebels, but according to coach Robbie Fleck, his knee
flared up after the game. He went for a scan on Monday and the Stormers
were waiting for the feedback.
“The feedback on Jaco is that is
just a contusion on the patella, which is not as bad as we feared. We
thought he may be out for a long time as we feared it might be broken.
Hopefully he will be back in two to three weeks. He has been outstanding
for us this season.
"Trokkie (Juarno Augustus) was a massive influence
as a ball carrier in the wide channels when he came on, but Jaco
will be missed because he’s been so good. The good news though is that
it is better than we thought and he won’t be out for too long.
“Herschel
has gone for a scan. We are not too concerned but need to do it as a
precaution, hopefully he will be cleared. Juarno has also gone for a
scan but it is also a precautionary one.”
The positive news for
the Stormers is that they have had their scrumhalf resources bolstered
by the return to fitness of Paul de Wet, who was good in the Currie Cup
games he played last year before being injured. He has been out since
then, but according to Fleck has been good in training and in practice
games played for the Western Province SuperSport Rugby Challenge team.
Fleck
wasn’t prepared to say whether De Wet would play for WP in a game
scheduled for Paarl on Wednesday night, admitting that there was a
chance De Wet might have to be involved with the Stormers on Saturday
(if Jantjies isn’t fit).
The news on the other scrumhalf,
Springbok Jano Vermaak, is also positive. He is expected to be back in
the selection mix within the next two weeks.
EW Viljoen has
returned to training and will play for WP in Paarl, while JJ Engelbrecht
is over his injury. Both of those returns are timeous because Fleck
confirmed that the news on Dan du Plessis, who has played a couple of
games as the Stormers starting outside centre, is not so positive.
“Unfortunately it looks like Dan might be out for a while,” said Fleck.
Springbok
loose-forward Sikhumbuzo Notshe will also play for WP on Wednesday and
according to Fleck has been training well and should be in the selection
mix for the Bulls game.
