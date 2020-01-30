NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Jantjies captains Lions with 4 set for Super Rugby debuts

    2020-01-30 21:59

    Cape Town - Elton Jantjies will captain the Lions side in their tough opening Super Rugby encounter against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires early on Sunday morning.

    The match kicks off at 01:00 (SA time).

    Jantjies, who has 134 Super Rugby caps to his name, leads a team that will feature four debutants in the form of Ruben Schoeman and Tiaan Swanepoel in the starting line-up and Morne van der Berg and Manuel Rass who are on the bench.

    Dan Kriel, who played for the Stormers last year starts at inside centre while another former Stormers player, tighthead prop Carlu Sadie starts from the bench.

    Former Springbok, Jannie du Plessis will start in the No 3 jumper.

    The Lions face a tough task in their opening match with the Jaguares having won the South African conference last year before losing in the final of the competition to the Crusaders.

    Teams

    Jaguares

    TBA

    Lions

    15 Tiaan Swanepoel, 14 Tyrone Green, 13 Duncan Matthews, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies (captain), 9 Andre Warner, 8 Len Massyn, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Jannie du Plessis, 2 Pieter Jansen, 1 Dylan Smith

    Substitutes:16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 20 Ruan Vermaak, 21 Hacjivah Dayimani, 22 Morne van der Berg, 23 Manuel Rass

