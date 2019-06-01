NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Jantjies apologises, but Lions future appears in doubt

    2019-06-01 10:33

    Cape Town - Lions flyhalf Elton Jantjies has apologised for his behavior following an altercation with his team-mates, Netwerk24 reports.

    The Springbok pivot was excluded from Saturday's Super Rugby encounter against the Stormers, with the Lions saying he was dropped because he "breached team protocol".

    The Lions did not state exactly what team protocol Jantjies broke but it is believed that he had a difference in opinion with some of the Lions players during last weekend's trip to Durban for a match against the Sharks.

    Some rumours suggest he had an altercation with team-mates on the field at Kings Park and also disregarded a decision from captain Kwagga Smith to kick for posts.

    Netwerk24 reported on Friday that Jantjies has apologised to his team-mates but his future with the team appears to be in doubt.

    The report added that Jantjies will meet with Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli on Monday where the situation and his future will be discussed.

    His contract with the Lions ends at the end of 2019.

    Saturday's Lions-Stormers clash at Ellis Park is scheduled for 17:15.

    Teams:

    Lions

    15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Courtnall Skosan, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Shaun Reynolds, 9 Ross Cronjé, 8 Kwagga Smith (captain), 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Cyle Brink, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Stephan Lewies, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Dylan Smith

    Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Reinhard Nothnagel, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Hacjivah Dayimani, 22 Nic Groom, 23 Tyrone Green

    Stormers

    15 Damian Willemse, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 JJ Engelbrecht, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Josh Stander, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Johan du Toit, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 Cobus Wiese, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain)

    Substitutes: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 Ernst van Rhyn, 20 Marno Redelinghuys, 21 Justin Phillips, 22 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 23 Dan Kriel

