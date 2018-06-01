Janse van Rensburg heading back to France

Cape Town - Loosehead prop JC Janse van Rensburg will part ways with the Stormers at the end of the Super Rugby season to join French side Grenoble.

The experienced Janse van Rensburg, will be heading over for his second stint in France when he joins the Top 14 side in July, having played for Bayonne for three years before joining the Stormers.

A consistent front row performer for the Stormers and Western Province in his three years at the union, Janse van Rensburg has 37 Stormers caps to his name, amongst a total of 92 in Super Rugby.

The 32-year-old established himself as a leader both on and off the field at Newlands over the last three years, playing an influential role in mentoring the next generation of talent.

Janse van Rensburg said that he will cherish the memories he has made at Newlands.

"It has been a privilege to work with some top players and coaches over the last three years and I am grateful for the opportunity to have been able to call Newlands home," he said.

Director of Rugby Gert Smal said that Janse van Rensburg certainly made an impact in his time at Newlands.

"Having players with the work ethic and experience that JC brings is invaluable and he played a key role for us over the last three years. I want to wish him well for the last phase of his career and beyond," he said.

Western Province Rugby Group CEO Paul Zacks wished Janse van Rensburg well for his future endeavours.

"JC has been an outstanding performer for us and we were certainly not going to stand in his way, we wish him all the best in France," he said.

Western Province Rugby Football Union President, Thelo Wakefield thanked Janse van Rensburg for his service to the union.

"There was never any doubt that JC gave his all for the jersey, we wish him well in the next phase of his career," he said.