NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Jake White backs calls for Rassie to coach Bulls

    2018-10-30 12:11

    Cape Town - Former Springbok coach Jake White says it would be good for South African rugby if Rassie Erasmus coaches the Bulls in next year’s Super Rugby competition.

    A recent report linked Erasmus' name to the Bulls coaching job next season as the Pretoria franchise continue to hunt for a replacement for John Mitchell.

    Erasmus denied that he would be the Pretoria franchise's full-time coach and instead said he may spend some time with the Bulls if they are working with a new coach next year.  

    However, White - via a column for the All Out Rugby website - said Erasmus should seriously consider taking up the role.

    “If you put your Springbok thinking-cap on, Rassie Erasmus taking over as Bulls coach is a great move. Michael Cheika was still the Waratahs coach when he guided Australia to the final of the 2015 Rugby World Cup, and he continues to reap rewards from that stint because he’s got a good relationship with the Waratahs players who are important to the Wallabies,” White wrote.

    He added: “The Bulls have just signed Duane Vermeulen, who followed Rassie from the Cheetahs to the Stormers and was almost named the Bok captain earlier this year. Jesse Kriel, RG Snyman, Embrose Papier, Trevor Nyakane, Lood de Jager, Handre Pollard and Warrick Gelant are others based at Loftus Versfeld, and the Boks would benefit from having them working with the national coach on a weekly basis.”

    Former Bok lock Victor Matfield was also recently linked to the Bulls coaching role but White said it would be better for him to learn the ropes as Erasmus’ assistant.

    “Victor Matfield only lasted a short while as a coach at the Lions, but working under Rassie for a season would give him a chance to prove he’s ready to be a head coach, and it would give the decision-makers at the Bulls a chance to see him in action before they make up their mind.”

    READ Jake White’s full column on the All Out Rugby website

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Prop Alaalatoa inks long term...
    Duane will galvanise young Bulls side
    3 Bulls loaned to Heyneke's Stade...
    Bulls confirm capture of Duane...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Results

    04 August 2018
    28 July 2018
    21 July 2018
    20 July 2018
    14 July 2018
    13 July 2018
    07 July 2018
    06 July 2018
    30 June 2018
    29 June 2018
    03 June 2018
    02 June 2018
    01 June 2018
    26 May 2018
    25 May 2018
    19 May 2018
    18 May 2018
    12 May 2018
    11 May 2018
    05 May 2018
    04 May 2018
    28 April 2018
    27 April 2018
    22 April 2018
    21 April 2018
    20 April 2018
    14 April 2018
    13 April 2018
    07 April 2018
    06 April 2018
    01 April 2018
    31 March 2018
    30 March 2018
    24 March 2018
    23 March 2018
    18 March 2018
    17 March 2018
    16 March 2018
    10 March 2018
    09 March 2018
    03 March 2018
    02 March 2018
    24 February 2018
    23 February 2018
    17 February 2018
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Lions (Q)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Stormers
    • Bulls
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby final

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the 2018 Super Rugby final between the Crusaders and Lions in Christchurch. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will win the 2018 Rugby Championships?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     