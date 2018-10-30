Jake White backs calls for Rassie to coach Bulls

Cape Town - Former Springbok coach Jake White says it would be good for South African rugby if Rassie Erasmus coaches the Bulls in next year’s Super Rugby competition.

A recent report linked Erasmus' name to the Bulls coaching job next season as the Pretoria franchise continue to hunt for a replacement for John Mitchell.

Erasmus denied that he would be the Pretoria franchise's full-time coach and instead said he may spend some time with the Bulls if they are working with a new coach next year.

However, White - via a column for the All Out Rugby website - said Erasmus should seriously consider taking up the role.



“If you put your Springbok thinking-cap on, Rassie Erasmus taking over as Bulls coach is a great move. Michael Cheika was still the Waratahs coach when he guided Australia to the final of the 2015 Rugby World Cup, and he continues to reap rewards from that stint because he’s got a good relationship with the Waratahs players who are important to the Wallabies,” White wrote.



He added: “The Bulls have just signed Duane Vermeulen, who followed Rassie from the Cheetahs to the Stormers and was almost named the Bok captain earlier this year. Jesse Kriel, RG Snyman, Embrose Papier, Trevor Nyakane, Lood de Jager, Handre Pollard and Warrick Gelant are others based at Loftus Versfeld, and the Boks would benefit from having them working with the national coach on a weekly basis.”



Former Bok lock Victor Matfield was also recently linked to the Bulls coaching role but White said it would be better for him to learn the ropes as Erasmus’ assistant.



“Victor Matfield only lasted a short while as a coach at the Lions, but working under Rassie for a season would give him a chance to prove he’s ready to be a head coach, and it would give the decision-makers at the Bulls a chance to see him in action before they make up their mind.”



