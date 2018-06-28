Jaguares wary of 'strong, technical' Stormers pack

Cape Town - Jaguares prop Santiago Medrano says they are bracing for a physical onslaught from the Stormers in Saturday’s Super Rugby encounter in Buenos Aires (kick-off 19:40 SA time).

The 22-year-old, who recently made his Test debut for Argentina, believes they have prepared adequately for their clash against the men from Cape Town.

"The focus of this week is on winning the point of contact, because Stormers are a very physical team who base their game on winning and prevailing in that area,” Medrano told the Jaguares’ official website.

Medrano added that they have respect for the Stormers scrum.

"The scrum will also be a place of struggle and one of the keys of the game. They have a heavy pack, strong, technical, and experienced."

The Jaguares are having a good season and currently lie second in the South African Conference with eight wins from 13 games.

They trail the Lions by six points but have a game in hand.

The Stormers, meanwhile, are second from bottom in the South African Conference with five wins from 14 games.

Medrano is confident that home ground advantage will help the Jaguares claim their first win over the Stormers.

"It's another match and each one is different. Playing at home, with all our people, family, friends, has an extra advantage to go on to the field.”

Both coaches will name their respective teams later on Thursday.