Jaguares v Highlanders Super Rugby match cancelled

The Super Rugby match between the Jaguares and Highlanders in Buenos Aires has been cancelled in response to ongoing player welfare concerns related to the Covid-19 virus.

The game was scheduled for the Jose Amalfitani Stadium at 01:05 (SA time) on Sunday morning.

The decision comes after concerns in response to the uncertainty created by the Highlanders players and management having to enter self-isolation upon return to New Zealand following their government's recently announced travel restrictions.

Governing body SANZAAR commented via a press statement: "As per SANZAAR tournament rules, the decision to cancel a match is made by the SANZAAR Executive Committee following consultation with key stakeholders.

"Ultimately the decision is made to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all participants, but to also maintain the integrity of the sport."

SANZAAR CEO Andy Marinos added: "SANZAAR does not take this decision lightly, but after consulting widely with key stakeholders, the SANZAAR Executive Committee has taken the necessary step to cancel the scheduled fixture with the players and team management health and welfare paramount. As stated previously while disappointed to be in this position our priority is to ensure the players currently overseas return home healthy and safely to be with their families."

SANZAAR policy states that in the event of a match cancellation under such circumstances, the match will be officially declared a draw and both teams will receive two competition points.

Saturday evening's announcement comes after organisers earlier announced the tournament would be suspended "for the foreseeable future" following this weekend's Round 7 matches.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff