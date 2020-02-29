Jaguares too strong for Bulls at Loftus

Cape Town - The Bulls remain winless this Super Rugby season after losing to the Jaguares at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday.

The Argentinean side won 39-24 after leading at 24-14 half-time.

The home side scored three times through Marco van Staden, Warrick Gelant and Cornal Hendricks.

Flyhalf Morne Steyn landed three conversions and a penalty.

The Jaguares replied by scoring six tries in the match thanks to Rodrigo Bruni, Guido Petti Pagadizaval, Matias Moroni, Santiago Socino and a brace by Emiliano Boffelli.

While Joaquin Diaz Bonilla landed three conversions and two penalties to seal the Jaguares third victory this season.

Next week the Bulls will host the Highlanders on Saturday, March 7 (17:15), while the Jaguares travel to Durban to face the Sharks (15:05).

Scorers:

Bulls

Tries: Marco van Staden, Warrick Gelant, Cornal Hendricks

Conversions: Morne Steyn (3)

Penalty: Steyn

Jaguares

Tries: Emiliano Boffelli (2), Rodrigo Bruni, Guido Petti Pagadizaval, Matias Moroni, Santiago Socino

Conversions: Joaquin Diaz Bonilla (3)

Penalties: Diaz Bonilla (2)

Teams:

Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Nafi Tuitavake, 12 Johnny Kotze, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Morne Steyn, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Jeandre Rudolph, 7 Josh Strauss, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Juandre Kruger, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Trevor Nyakane (captain), 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

Substitutes: 16 Corniel Els, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Ruan Nortje, 20 Ruan Steenkamp, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Divan Rossouw

Jaguares

15 Santiago Carreras, 14 Sebastian Cancelliere, 13 Matias Moroni, 12 Jeronimo de la Fuente (captain), 11 Emiliano Boffelli, 10 Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou, 8 Rodrigo Bruni, 7 Tomas Lezana, 6 Francisco Gorrissen, 5 Marcos Kremer, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Joel Sclavi, 2 Julian Montoya, 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro

Substitutes: 16 Santiago Socino, 17 Mayco Viyas, 18 Santiago Medrano, 19 Lucas Paulos, 20 Bautista Pedemonte, 21 Domingo Miotti, 22 Juan Cruz Mallia, 23 Santiago Chocobare

- Compiled by Lynn Butler