    Jaguares too strong for Bulls at Loftus

    2020-02-29 19:03

    Cape Town - The Bulls remain winless this Super Rugby season after losing to the Jaguares at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Saturday.

    As it happened | Bulls v Jaguares

    The Argentinean side won 39-24 after leading at 24-14 half-time.

    The home side scored three times through Marco van Staden, Warrick Gelant and Cornal Hendricks.

    Flyhalf Morne Steyn landed three conversions and a penalty.

    The Jaguares replied by scoring six tries in the match thanks to Rodrigo Bruni, Guido Petti Pagadizaval, Matias Moroni, Santiago Socino and a brace by Emiliano Boffelli.

    While Joaquin Diaz Bonilla landed three conversions and two penalties to seal the Jaguares third victory this season.

    Next week the Bulls will host the Highlanders on Saturday, March 7 (17:15), while the Jaguares travel to Durban to face the Sharks (15:05).

    Scorers:

    Bulls

    Tries: Marco van Staden, Warrick Gelant, Cornal Hendricks

    Conversions: Morne Steyn (3)

    Penalty: Steyn

    Jaguares

    Tries: Emiliano Boffelli (2), Rodrigo Bruni, Guido Petti Pagadizaval, Matias Moroni, Santiago Socino

    Conversions: Joaquin Diaz Bonilla (3)

    Penalties: Diaz Bonilla (2)

    Teams:

    Bulls

    15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Nafi Tuitavake, 12 Johnny Kotze, 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Morne Steyn, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Jeandre Rudolph, 7 Josh Strauss, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 Juandre Kruger, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Trevor Nyakane (captain), 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Lizo Gqoboka 

    Substitutes: 16 Corniel Els, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Ruan Nortje, 20 Ruan Steenkamp, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Divan Rossouw

    Jaguares

    15 Santiago Carreras, 14 Sebastian Cancelliere, 13 Matias Moroni, 12 Jeronimo de la Fuente (captain), 11 Emiliano Boffelli, 10 Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou, 8 Rodrigo Bruni, 7 Tomas Lezana, 6 Francisco Gorrissen, 5 Marcos Kremer, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Joel Sclavi, 2 Julian Montoya, 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro

    Substitutes: 16 Santiago Socino, 17 Mayco Viyas, 18 Santiago Medrano, 19 Lucas Paulos, 20 Bautista Pedemonte, 21 Domingo Miotti, 22 Juan Cruz Mallia, 23 Santiago Chocobare

    - Compiled by Lynn Butler

