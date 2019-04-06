NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Jaguares silence Loftus with stunning late victory

    2019-04-06 17:00

    Cape Town - The Jaguares completed a shock 'double' over the Bulls when they scored two tries in the final 10 minutes to stun Loftus Versfeld in a largely scrappy match in Pretoria on Saturday.

    As it happened: Bulls v Jaguares

    The Jaguares won 22-20 after trailing 9-7 at half-time.

    Played in front another disappointing Super Rugby crowd, the Bulls were their own worst enemies, finishing the match with 13 men after yellow cards were shown to replacements Tim Agaba and Conraad van Vuuren for ill-disciplined infringements.

    The Jaguares scored three tries by flank Pablo Matera and a brace by replacement back Domingo Miotti. Flyhalf Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias added a conversion and penalty, while Miotti was also on target with a conversion.

    The Bulls replied with a solitary try by wing Jade Stighling and had to rely on flyhalf Manie Libbok, filling in for rested Springbok No 10 Handre Pollard, for five penalties.

    The Jaguares, who beat the Bulls 27-12 back on February 23, picked up four points for their victory, but stayed bottom of the South African Conference. They did move to 12th in the Overall log.

    The Bulls picked up a single point for losing by seven or fewer points and moved to second in the SA Conference and sixth in the Overall standings.

    In next weekend's Round 9 action, the Bulls host the Reds on Saturday, April 13 at 17:15, while the Jaguares travel to Durban to play the Sharks earlier in the day (15:05).

    Teams:

    Bulls

    15 Divan Rossouw, 14 Johnny Kotze, 13 Dylan Sage, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Jade Stighling, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Duane Vermeulen (captain), 7 Jannes Kirsten, 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 5 Eli Snyman, 4 Hanro Liebenberg 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Corniel Els, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

    Substitutes: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Conraad van Vuuren, 19 Thembelani Bholi, 20 Tim Agaba, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 JT Jackson, 23 Cornal Hendricks

    Jaguares

    15 Emiliano Boffelli, 14 Matias Moroni, 13 Matias Orlando, 12 Jeronimo De La Fuente (captain), 11 Ramiro Moyano, 10 Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, 9 Tomas Cubelli, 8 Javier Ortega Desio, 7 Tomas Lezana, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Marcos Kremer, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Santiago Medrano, 2 Julian Montoya, 1 Mayco Vivas

    Substitutes: 16 Agustin Creevy, 17 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 18 Enrique Pieretto, 19 Tomas Lavanini, 20 Rodrigo Bruni, 21 Felipe Ezcurra, 22 Domingo Miotti, 23 Joaquin Tuculet

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Fleck admits Kolisi yellow card cost...
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Round 8
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams
    6-try Rebels outclass Sunwolves

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 12 April 2019
    • Crusaders v Highlanders, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Rebels v Stormers, AAMI Park 11:45
    Saturday, 13 April 2019
    • Chiefs v Blues, FMG Stadium Waikato 09:35
    • Brumbies v Lions, GIO Stadium 11:45
    • Sharks v Jaguares, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 15:05
    • Bulls v Reds, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    Friday, 19 April 2019
    • Chiefs v Lions, FMG Stadium Waikato 09:35
    • Sunwolves v Hurricanes, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 12:00
    • Sharks v Reds, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 15:05
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    06 April 2019
    05 April 2019
    30 March 2019
    29 March 2019
    24 March 2019
    23 March 2019
    22 March 2019
    16 March 2019
    15 March 2019
    09 March 2019
    08 March 2019
    02 March 2019
    01 March 2019
    23 February 2019
    22 February 2019
    16 February 2019
    15 February 2019
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Sharks (Q)
    • Bulls (wc)
    • Lions (wc)
    • Jaguares
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 7

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 7 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     