Jaguares silence Loftus with stunning late victory

Cape Town - The Jaguares completed a shock 'double' over the Bulls when they scored two tries in the final 10 minutes to stun Loftus Versfeld in a largely scrappy match in Pretoria on Saturday.



As it happened: Bulls v Jaguares

The Jaguares won 22-20 after trailing 9-7 at half-time.

Played in front another disappointing Super Rugby crowd, the Bulls were their own worst enemies, finishing the match with 13 men after yellow cards were shown to replacements Tim Agaba and Conraad van Vuuren for ill-disciplined infringements.



The Jaguares scored three tries by flank Pablo Matera and a brace by replacement back Domingo Miotti. Flyhalf Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias added a conversion and penalty, while Miotti was also on target with a conversion.

The Bulls replied with a solitary try by wing Jade Stighling and had to rely on flyhalf Manie Libbok, filling in for rested Springbok No 10 Handre Pollard, for five penalties.

The Jaguares, who beat the Bulls 27-12 back on February 23, picked up four points for their victory, but stayed bottom of the South African Conference. They did move to 12th in the Overall log.

The Bulls picked up a single point for losing by seven or fewer points and moved to second in the SA Conference and sixth in the Overall standings.

In next weekend's Round 9 action, the Bulls host the Reds on Saturday, April 13 at 17:15, while the Jaguares travel to Durban to play the Sharks earlier in the day (15:05).



Teams:

Bulls

15 Divan Rossouw, 14 Johnny Kotze, 13 Dylan Sage, 12 Burger Odendaal, 11 Jade Stighling, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Duane Vermeulen (captain), 7 Jannes Kirsten, 6 Ruan Steenkamp, 5 Eli Snyman, 4 Hanro Liebenberg 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Corniel Els, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

Substitutes: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Conraad van Vuuren, 19 Thembelani Bholi, 20 Tim Agaba, 21 Ivan van Zyl, 22 JT Jackson, 23 Cornal Hendricks

Jaguares

15 Emiliano Boffelli, 14 Matias Moroni, 13 Matias Orlando, 12 Jeronimo De La Fuente (captain), 11 Ramiro Moyano, 10 Santiago Gonzalez Iglesias, 9 Tomas Cubelli, 8 Javier Ortega Desio, 7 Tomas Lezana, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Marcos Kremer, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Santiago Medrano, 2 Julian Montoya, 1 Mayco Vivas



Substitutes: 16 Agustin Creevy, 17 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 18 Enrique Pieretto, 19 Tomas Lavanini, 20 Rodrigo Bruni, 21 Felipe Ezcurra, 22 Domingo Miotti, 23 Joaquin Tuculet