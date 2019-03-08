Jaguares ring changes for Lions clash

Cape Town - Jaguares coach Gonzalo Quesada has made 11 changes to his starting XV for Saturday’s Super Rugby clash against the Lions in Johannesburg.



With the intention of resting his key players, Quesada has retained just four of his regulars.

Of the team that beat the Blues in Buenos Aires last weekend, only Guido Petti and Marcos Kremer remain in the forwards, and Joaquin Diaz Bonilla and Matías Moroni in the backline.



Joaquin Tuculet takes over from Jeronimo de la Fuente as the captain.



"There are several factors that led us to this composition of the team. Many players are training very well and are close to being starters, so it seems that Saturday's game is a good opportunity to see them," Quesada told the Jaguares' official website.

"There was little rotation in the first three games, we thought it was the best. They were very intense matches and with great physical demand. Some of the players made a lot of effort and are on the edge."



Saturday's clash at Ellis Park is scheduled for 15:05.

Teams:

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Franco Naude, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Kwagga Smith, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Rhyno Herbst, 4 Ruan Vermaak, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Malcom Marx (captain), 1 Dylan Smith

Substitutes: 16 Pieter Jansen, 17 Nathan McBeth, 18 Frans van Wyk, 19 Stephan Lewies, 20 James Venter, 21 Dillon Smit, 22 Harold Vorster, 23 Gianni Lombard/Tyrone Green

Jaguares

15 Joaquin Tuculet (captain), 14 Sebastian Cancelliere, 13 Matias Moroni, 12 Bautista Ezcurra, 11 Emiliano Boffelli, 10 Joaquin Diaz Bonilla, 9 Martin Landajo, 8 Rodrigo Bruni, 7 Marcos Kremer, 6 Juan Manuel Leguizamon, 5 Matias Alemanno, 4 Guido Petti, 3 Enrique Pieretto, 2 Julian Montoya, 1 Juan Pablo Zeiss



Substitutes: 16 Gaspar Baldunciel, 17 Santiago Garcia Botta, 18 Santiago Medrano, 19 Tomas Lavanini, 20 Tomas Lezana, 21 Tomas Cubelli, 22 Juan Cruz Mallia, 23 Matias Orlando