Jaguares embarrass diabolical Sharks in Durban

Cape Town - The Sharks dished up one of the worst performances you could ever hope to see as they were thrashed 51-17 by the Jaguares in Durban on Saturday.

It was a woeful display from the hosts, who were poor in every single department.

Some of the tries the Jaguares scored looked like routine training ground exercises, so toothless was the Sharks defence.

In the end, the visitors scored seven tries to just two from the Sharks for their second victory in as many weeks on South African soil having edged the Bulls at Loftus last weekend.

For coach Robert du Preez's men, consistency remains a major issue.

The Sharks were superb in their stunning 42-5 win over the Lions in Johannesburg last Friday, but that seems like a distant memory after what they dished up on Saturday.

The bonus point win sees the Jaguares rocket up to second in the South African Conference while the Sharks, who now have four wins from eight, stay top. They will slip down to second if the Bulls beat the Reds later on Saturday.

More to follow ...

Scorers:

Sharks 17 (10)

Tries: Hyron Andrews, Aphelele Fassi

Conversion: Robert du Preez, Curwin Bosch

Penalty: Du Preez

Jaguares 51 (21)

Tries: Tomas Cubelli, Pablo Matera (2), Matias Orlando (3), Matias Moroni

Conversions: Domingo Miotti (5)

Penalty: Miotti (2)

Teams:

Sharks

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Lwazi Mvovo, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Philip van der Walt, 6 Luke Stringer, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Juan Schoeman

Substitutes: 16 Fez Mbatha, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 JJ van der Mescht, 20 Jean-Luc du Preez, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Kobus van Wyk, 23 Aphelele Fassi

Jaguares

15 Joaquin Tuculet, 14 Matias Moroni, 13 Matias Orlando, 12 Jeronimo De La Fuente (captain), 11 Emiliano Boffelli, 10 Domingo Miotti, 9 Tomas Cubelli, 8 Tomas Lezana, 7 Marcos Kremer, 6 Pablo Matera, 5 Tomas Lavanini 4 Guido Petti, 3 Santiago Medrano, 2 Julian Montoya, 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro

Substitutes: 16 Agustin Creevy, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Enrique Pieretto, 19 Javier Ortega Desio, 20 Rodrigo Bruni, 21 Felipe Ezcurra, 22 Juan Cruz Malva, 23 Santiago Carreras