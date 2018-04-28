NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Jaguares record historic victory

    2018-04-28 11:21

    Cape Town - The Jaguares secured their first ever victory over a New Zealand side when they claimed a 20-13 win over the Blues in Auckland on Saturday. 

    In atrocious weather conditions the Buenos Aires-based outfit were better at mastering the wind and rain and eventually outscored the Blues three tries to two. 

    The result, which is the Jaguares' third successive one on their Australasian tour, means the Jaguares move into third position on the South African Conference table while the Blues are firmly rooted at the bottom of the New Zealand Conference table. 

    The Blues suffered an early setback when Akira Ioane was yellow carded for collapsing a Jaguares maul close to his try-line in the 13th minute. 

    From the resulting penalty, the Jaguares put the ball into touch on the Blues' five-metre line and launched another lineout drive before Agustin Creevy barged over for the opening try from close quarters. 

    The visitors could not add to their points tally for the rest of Ioane's stint in the sin bin and that proved costly for the men from Buenos Aires as the Blues took control of proceedings for the next 25 minutes and scored two tries during that period. 

    The home side opened their account in the 17th minute when, after an extended period camped inside the Jaguares' half, Stephen Perofeta threw a long pass to Tumua Manu, who went over in the left-hand corner. 

    Perofeta's conversion attempt was wide of the mark but the home side continued to dominate and spent large periods camped inside the Jaguares' half. And in the 28th minute, they took the ball through 10 phases inside the visitors' 22 before Matt Duffie showed great determination to dive over the try-line from close quarters despite the attentions of three defenders. 

    Perefota was off target from the kicking tee again but made up for that miss when he slotted a penalty in the 36th minute after Creevy was blown up for going off his feet at a ruck. 

    The Jaguares finished stronger though and were camped close to the Blues' try-line during the latter stages of the half. 

    They were handed several penalties during this period but instead of kicking for goal, they opted to take several scrums but despite dominating at the set-piece, they could not score any points. James Parsons eventually won a crucial turnover for the Blues, who went into the break holding a deserved 13-5 lead. 

    More to follow…

    Scorers:

    Blues

    Tries: T Manu, Duffie

    Penalty: Perofeta

    Yellow Card: A Ioane

    Jaguares

    Tries: Creevy, Boffelli, Lezana

    Conversion: Sanchez

    Penalty: Sanchez


    Teams:

    Blues


    15 Matt Duffie, 14 Jordan Hyland, 13 Orbyn Leger, 12 Rieko Ioane, 11 Tumua Manu, 10 Stephen Perofeta, 9 Jonathan Ruru, 8 Akira Ioane, 7 Kara Pryor, 6 Dalton Papalii, 5 Josh Goodhue, 4 Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 3 Sione Mafileo, 2 James Parsons (captain), 1 Pauliasi Manu


    Substitutes: 16 Leni Apisai, 17 Ross Wright, 18 Mike Tamoaieta, 19 Ben Nee-Nee, 20 Lyndon Dunshea, 21 Augustine Pulu, 22 Dan Kirkpatrick, 23 Terrence Hepetema


    Jaguares


    15 Joaquin Tuculet (captain), 14 Bautista Delguy, 13 Matias Orlando, 12 Jeronimo De La Fuente, 11 Emiliano Boffelli, 10 Nicolas Sanchez, 9 Martin Landajo, 8 Leonardo Senatore, 7 Marcos Kremer, 6 Javier Ortega Desio, 5 Matias Alemanno, 4 Guido Petti Pagadizaval, 3 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 2 Agustin Creevy, 1 Santiago Garcia Botta


    Substitutes: 16 Julian Montoya, 17 Javier Manuel Diaz, 18 Juan Pablo Zeiss, 19 Tomas Lavanini, 20 Tomas Lezana, 21 Gonzalo Bertranou, 22 Bautista Ezcurra, 23 Sebastian Cancelliere

