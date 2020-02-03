NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Jaco Kriel back at Lions

    2020-02-03 09:30

    Cape Town - Springbok flank Jaco Kriel has rejoined the Lions on a three-year deal.

    The news was confirmed by the Lions on Monday morning, with the Johannesburg franchise posting a video on social media featuring Kriel.

    "I'm proud to announce that I've rejoined the Lions on a three-year deal. It's really good to be home," Kriel said.

    This follows a report late last month that Kriel was eager to return to the Lions after a stint at English club Gloucester.

    He was on the Lions' books between 2010 and 2018, before joining Gloucester where former Lions mentor Johan Ackermann is the head coach.

    Kriel has had a torrid time at Kingsholm, with injuries limiting him to just 16 appearances and is hoping the move back to the Lions could re-ignite his career.

    Kriel was a star performer during his time at the Lions, playing a big role in the team making three consecutive Super Rugby finals between 2016 and 2018.

    He also played 11 Tests for the Springboks between 2016 and 2017.

    - Compiled by Herman Mostert

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Ross Cronje returns to boost...
    Kolisi set for 6 weeks on sidelines
    5 talking points | Super Rugby Week 1
    Lions' thrashing only blemish in...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 07 February 2020
    • Highlanders v Sharks, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:05
    • Brumbies v Rebels, GIO Stadium 10:15
    Saturday, 08 February 2020
    • Chiefs v Crusaders, FMG Stadium Waikato 08:05
    • Waratahs v Blues, McDonald Jones Stadium 10:15
    • Lions v Reds, Emirates Airline Park 15:05
    • Stormers v Bulls, Cape Town 17:15
    • Jaguares v Hurricanes, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 14 February 2020
    • Blues v Crusaders, Eden Park 08:05
    • Rebels v Waratahs, AAMI Park 10:15
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    02 February 2020
    01 February 2020
    31 January 2020
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Jaguares (Q)
    • Stormers (WC)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Bulls
    • Lions
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points | Super Rugby Week 1

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 1 of the 2020 Super Rugby season. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which team will finish top of the SA Conference in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     