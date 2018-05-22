IRFU could block Ulster interest in Jantjies

Cape Town - The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) could block Ulster from making a move for Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies.

READ: Fleck urges WP to fight to keep Dobson

According to the Belfast Telegraph, Ulster are interested in securing Jantjies as a replacement for disgraced No 10, Paddy Jackson.

The IRFU, though, must sign off on all overseas acquisitions and the report suggests that they are not keen on bringing in a foreigner.

Instead, they would like to see Ulster backing an Irish playmaker at flyhalf.

Jantjies, who has 23 Test matches to his name, is under contract at the Lions until the end of the current Super Rugby season.